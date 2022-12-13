The Canberra Times
Royal Australian Mint reveals when King Charles IiI will appear on money

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
December 14 2022 - 12:01am
The Mint has revealed when King Charles III will appear on currency. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

King Charles III will start appearing on Australian money in the second half of 2023, the Royal Australian Mint has revealed.

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter



