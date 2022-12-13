King Charles III will start appearing on Australian money in the second half of 2023, the Royal Australian Mint has revealed.
The Australian government will announce details of the transition to coins featuring an effigy of King Charles III early next year.
The new King will feature on coins imminently, Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, Andrew Leigh said.
"We expect to be able to announce the design of the first King Charles III coins early in 2023, with coins featuring this effigy to be released late in 2023."
The Royal Mint in the United Kingdom has already unveiled new coins featuring the King.
He will face the opposite direction to his late mother Queen Elizabeth in keeping with tradition.
The Royal Australian Mint has also released the design of Queen Elizabeth II's commemorative coin.
The new design, called the Memorial Obverse, will be used on collectable and investment coins from New Year's Day, 2023.
Since her coronation in 1953, six effigies of the Queen have appeared on Australian coins.
This new coin was engraved by Britain's Jody Clark. It will have a notable addition, reading "Elizabeth II 1952-2022".
"Developing an interim obverse allows the Mint to continue producing collectable and investment coins until the transition to an effigy of King Charles III," the Mint said.
Existing coins in Australian currency which have the Queen on them will remain in circulation, and remain legal tender forever, the Mint said.
These coins will serve as a "lasting tribute" to the long-ruling former monarch, Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, Andrew Leigh said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
