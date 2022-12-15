Stephanie describes herself as "Hermaphrodite/Intersex, modified to be male at birth but always knew I was female inside", so she has a very interesting take on the way we perceive each other: "When I arrive, people just don't expect a girl to do the sort of work I do, be it hanging doors, fitting towel rails, changing locks etc. It leads to many long conversations after some initial surprise and suspicion but I have made lots of friends in the process!"

