This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There's no doubt the big story of the week is the terrible series of events in Queensland.
But it's not the most significant.
The murders in a place we now know as Wieambilla rightly dominate the headlines, but they may not have as much impact on our lives (or at least on the lives of our children and grandchildren) as a story you may not have even read.
The more important story is the announcement that scientists in California have managed to create energy through nuclear fusion. That's been done before but for the first time they've created more energy than they've used to actually create it.
Nuclear fusion is different from nuclear fission (the process behind atom bombs and nuclear power stations).
Nuclear fusion creates energy without radioactivity.
If nuclear fusion develops as it might, it offers energy - lots of energy - without global-warming gases and without the radioactive material that is so dangerous when things go wrong (think: Chernobyl and Fukushima) and which is a devil to dispose of.
In other words, it offers a solution - eventually - to the problems created by our carbon-based economies - but without the downsides of nuclear power.
Eventually, of course, is a big word. The scientists emphasise that a lot of work needs to be done. We are not within grasping distance of the magic wand. All the other measures to head off global warming still need to be taken.
But some thoughts spring to mind: don't write off technology as a solution to the world's most pressing problem.
There is a green mindset which dismisses technology apart from solar, wind and hydro. It is, it seems to me, as anti-scientific in its way as the rejection of vaccination.
And, secondly, this latest breakthrough came in a laboratory funded by the taxpayer.
Nearly all the big breakthroughs do.
Glamorous entrepreneurs like to project themselves as the big risk-takers whose brains and drive and enterprise are magnificent. But the truth is that the heavy lifting is done by government. The self-styled entrepreneurial stars come in to profit from the benefits created by the dreary public sector.
Apple's Steve Jobs, for example, got the kudos. He seemed glamorous in his black sweater - and he was glamorous. His enterprise did matter. He saved the company. He was a great businessman. But he was building on foundations laid by the unfashionable public sector.
The technology behind the iPhone came from public labs. GPS, silicon-based semiconductors, touch screens, Siri, battery technology were all developed with the help of the taxpayer.
So we should salute all those scientific public servants in laboratories. They are the real heroes of our technological revolutions.
Salute them first and then maybe nod to the ego-rich entrepreneurs who like to claim the credit. (Don't get me going on Elon Musk.)
HAVE YOUR SAY: Tell me what you think of entrepreneurs as the saviours of our planet. Are we tackling global warming with enough science and technology? Have we ruled out what we shouldn't have ruled out? Email your thoughts to echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Former political staffer Brittany Higgins has swiftly struck a secret compensation deal with the Commonwealth, settling her multimillion-dollar claim out of court. While the terms of the taxpayer-funded deal will not be made public, documents previously served on the Commonwealth and two former Coalition ministers outlined Ms Higgins' intention to seek about $3 million for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence and victimisation.
- It's summer! But a blanket of snow cloaked parts of Kosciuszko National Park on Wednesday morning. The Perisher ski resort reported 10cm of snow in the morning.
THEY SAID IT: "Practical men who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist" - John Maynard Keynes.
YOU SAID IT: I mused yesterday on the kindness of strangers and on how we get people wrong if we judge them instantly by appearances.
Ross has a nice response: "I remember being surprised one Christmas Day a few years ago when I was walking along the street in town after a Christmas lunch. I was approached by a man who looked derelict and I assumed he was going to ask me for money. To my surprise he offered me $10 (which I didn't accept). Perhaps he thought I looked more derelict than himself!"
And Stuart also has a good response: "Stereotyping comes mostly from your own family and childhood experiences. Hopefully, as we grow up, this should change. With a quarter of a century in the military, both as a troop and later as an officer, plus farming, I couldn't agree more with your sentiments. I learnt not to pass judgment on people."
Stephanie describes herself as "Hermaphrodite/Intersex, modified to be male at birth but always knew I was female inside", so she has a very interesting take on the way we perceive each other: "When I arrive, people just don't expect a girl to do the sort of work I do, be it hanging doors, fitting towel rails, changing locks etc. It leads to many long conversations after some initial surprise and suspicion but I have made lots of friends in the process!"
And she adds (which we have to add): "The Echidna is one of the best things to come out of 2022 for me, I love reading it over my first cup of coffee every morning. Thanks and keep up the great work!"
We will. Thank you Stephanie and everybody else who reads our words (whether you agree or not).
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.