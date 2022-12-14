The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Former prime minister Scott Morrison gives evidence at Robodebt royal commission

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison gives evidence at the Robodebt Royal Commission. Picture supplied.

Scott Morrison has made his first appearance at the royal commission into the "unlawful" robodebt scheme on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.