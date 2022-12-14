Scott Morrison has made his first appearance at the royal commission into the "unlawful" robodebt scheme on Wednesday.
Mr Morrison was shown a letter he received upon becoming minister for Social Services in 2015 from Marise Payne which mentioned the 2015-16 budget proposal "in relation to the compliance framework for jobseekers".
Mr Morrison said the Department of Social Services had been undertaking an "extremely resource intensive program that was going to be able to transform the department's capability to be able to manage the payment system" when he became minister.
He said the department had been "working on it months and months" before he became minister for Social Services.
"The Department of Human Services had already fashioned quite a bit of that proposal in some specificity," Mr Morrison told the commission.
The former prime minister said the advice from the Department of Social Services about whether legislative change would be required to make the proposal lawful had changed "by the time of the submission going to cabinet".
He said there was an "evolving understanding of both the proposal and the implications of that and what was ultimately recommended authoritatively to cabinet".
Counsel assisting Justin Greggery asked Mr Morrison if he had asked Department of Human Services secretary Kathryn Campbell "to prepare a brief outlining the department's current approach to protecting the integrity of the welfare system".
Mr Morrison said he and Ms Campbell had "discussed generally the issue of integrity in the welfare system and I asked to see some suggestions about how we can do that better".
The former Social Services minister said he was focused on cracking down on people defrauding the Centrelink system and being a "welfare cop".
"As social services minister, it was my job to ensure that the system was run appropriately, efficiently and there were not payments being made that were not supposed to be being made because that meant they would be lesser resources available for other important objectives of the government," Mr Morrison said.
Mr Morrison was also shown meeting notes written by Finn Pratt, former secretary of the Department of Social Services, from a meeting he and Mr Morrison had in January 2015, which says "integrity perhaps by budget".
The commission has been attempting to establish why the then Social Services minister's 2015 cabinet proposal to implement the scheme said it would "not change how income is assessed or overpayments calculated".
The commission has also seen 2014 legal advice from Mr Morrison's then department that legislation was needed to make the scheme's use of automated income averaging based on Australian Taxation Office data lawful.
Income averaging was used, but only in rare circumstances prior to the robodebt scheme's automated approach, former top officials told the commission last week.
Then human services minister Marise Payne gave evidence at the commission on Tuesday, suggesting that she was too junior to lead robodebt's creation and failing to recall any memories over how the scheme was launched under the former government.
Former top officials in the social services and human services portfolios have given evidence that they understood that the scheme needed new legislation to be made legal.
The former prime minister was the social services minister, treasurer and prime minister throughout the span of the robodebt scheme from initial approval of the plan for Centrelink to recoup $1 billion from welfare recipients through to the $1.2 billion settlement with the scheme's victims in 2020.
More than 380,000 people were accused of debts under the scheme, with several taking their lives.
An income averaging algorithm using Australian Taxation Office data was used to identify potential over-payments. Letters were sent to Centrelink customers, and if they failed to respond debt collectors were commissioned to chase up.
Mr Morrison has sought to use protected cabinet documents during his evidence to the commission, including references to cabinet and economic review council meetings.
Commissioner Catherine Holmes made an interim ruling for public interest immunity for cabinet documents, meaning they are not allowed to be used during Mr Morrison's evidence to the commission.
Mr Morrison's legal representative had a private meeting with the Commissioner on Friday, where a decision was made about the admissibility of the documents, but the full decision has not yet been made public.
Commissioner Holmes said Mr Morrison will have access to the unredacted documents during his evidence "to refresh his memory".
More to come
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
