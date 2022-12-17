The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ask Fuzzy: Who was Samuel Plimsoll?

By Rod Taylor
December 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plimsoll lines on the steel hull of a large cargo ship. Picture Shutterstock

Born in 1824, Samuel Plimsoll lived during a period of rapid changes in sea transport. In the mid 1800s, the term "coffin ship" emerged to evocatively describe the practice of overloading ships with passengers and cargo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.