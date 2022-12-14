Humble jars of chutney have helped to raise thousands of dollars for projects at the National Arboretum Canberra.
And spearheading the Harvest Stall at the arboretum - selling produce from its kitchen garden - is Colette Mackay who was on Tuesday night named the arboretum's volunteer of the year.
Mrs Mackay received the award at a friends and volunteers end of year celebration at the arboretum where she was described as an indispensable member of the Harvest Group which she initiated.
"Colette has been pivotal in the annual fig harvesting and coordinating many volunteer cooks to make preserves, chutneys and jams from the fresh produce," her citation read.
"The Harvest Group, under Colette's leadership, has raised thousands of dollars each year that goes towards supporting arboretum projects."
Mrs Mackay also resigned as harvest group leader after almost a decade in the role and will be replaced by another long-term volunteer, Maggie Hawes.
"Last night, I was pretty overwhelmed. I didn't expect to win an award. I just thought they would mention my resignation," Mrs Mackay said.
"It's a very special thing to get volunteer of the year and I appreciate the recognition and the recognition for my team because many of them have been volunteering for years now."
Sterling Service Awards also went to: Alison Purvis, Peter Dugard, Lindy Dugard, Viki Fox, Sue Wright, Jocelyn Fitzhardinge, Jan Morgan, Paulene Cairnduff, Vicki Woolley and Meryl Causebrook.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
