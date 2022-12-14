The Canberra Times
Natalie Marie Hyde faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of drug trafficking

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:15am
Natalie Hyde, inset, who faced court on Wednesday. Illicit drugs, which ACT Policing alleges were found in a Conder home. Pictures Facebook, ACT Policing

A woman is behind bars after police allegedly located illicit drugs, a bayonet, and more than $10,000 in cash during a search of a home in Canberra's South.

