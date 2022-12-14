A woman is behind bars after police allegedly located illicit drugs, a bayonet, and more than $10,000 in cash during a search of a home in Canberra's South.
Natalie Marie Hyde, 44, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from custody.
She is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and dealing in the proceeds of crime. She is also accused of breaching bail.
Hyde has not yet entered pleas to these new charges, and did not apply for bail.
She previously pleaded not guilty to joint commission aggravated robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a prohibited substance.
Hyde is also accused of unlawfully confining a person by joint commission.
The charges relate to an alleged debt-related bashing and drugging of a man in June.
ACT Policing says its drugs and organised crime team searched a home in Conder on Tuesday after receiving information about the alleged sale and supply of illicit drugs.
Upon entry, police allegedly came across Hyde. They claim a plastic bag with a white crystalline substance, digital scales and small clip seal bags were on a coffee table next to her.
Police allege they also located a vacuum sealer device, a bayonet, a shotgun shell, and $10,740 in cash.
Hyde is scheduled to appear in court again on December 20.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
