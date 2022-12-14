The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'It's heartbreaking': Canberra United star Michelle Heyman weighs in on A-League grand final move

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated December 14 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Heyman is disappointed by the A-League's grand final move. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Michelle Heyman says the A-League's decision to sell grand finals to Sydney is "heartbreaking", admitting players feel hurt after the chance to earn hosting rights was ripped from their grasp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.