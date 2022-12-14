A "significant" package of measures to help households and businesses switch to electrical appliances will be developed for next year's budget, under a deal between Labor and the Greens which guarantees the passage of the government's emergency energy intervention bill.
Greens leader Adam Bandt revealed the agreement as he confirmed the party would support the government's bill when the Federal Parliament returns on Thursday.
"The Greens have secured a significant package that will help meet the cost for households and businesses to switch over from dirty and expensive gas to cleaner and cheaper appliances," Mr Bandt said.
"That could save households hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, and these will be savings that last a lifetime."
The government has confirmed the deal.
The announcement came after independent ACT senator David Pocock called on the Albanese government to move towards fully electrifying every home in Australia, as he confirmed he too would support the energy price relief package in the Senate.
Just days after describing the coal and gas market intervention as "a Band-Aid on a festering wound", Senator Pocock has announced he will back the package in the Senate in a one-off sitting of Parliament on Thursday due to the "extreme stress" caused by escalating energy prices and the urgent need to provide some relief.
However, he is asking the government to consider broadening the package to include a national transition authority to help fossil-fuel dependent communities transition to renewable energy, as well as support a suburb-wide full household electrification pilot in the ACT.
"I fully support the need to lower energy bills for Australian households and businesses who are doing it extremely tough," Senator Pocock said in a statement.
"I welcome the commitment to providing relief to the most vulnerable in our community via the $1.5 billion Energy Bill Relief Fund and look forward to further details being worked through with the states and territories."
The federal legislative bundle which proposes to cap gas prices at $12 a gigajoule and create a fund to supply up to $1.5 billion in power bill relief required either the Greens or Coalition support to pass the Senate, plus the vote of one crossbencher if the Greens offered support.
Separate state regulation would apply a temporary cap on coal of $125 a tonne.
Treasury modelling has found an average family would be $230 worse off next year without the intervention.
The ACT senator joins Jacqui Lambie Network senators, Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell, in indicating support, but he still has reservations.
"It is unconscionable that Australian taxpayers should have to pay compensation to companies to put a limit on the record wartime profits they have been making in selling our own resources back to us," he said.
"Compensation and energy bill relief should be funded through a windfall profits tax. I wish the government had the courage to ensure Australians could start getting a fair return on the exploitation of the natural resources we own."
He is calling for a suburb-wide full household electrification pilot, citing costings by the Parliamentary Budget Office which has put a $11.3 million price tag over four years for a trial for 1000 homes in the ACT.
"Fully electrifying every home in Australia - including by equipping them with things like solar panels and heat pumps - would cost about the same as the government currently spends every year on fossil fuel subsidies," he said.
Senator Pocock is also continuing his call for windfall profits tax on companies to fund compensation and energy bill relief.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
