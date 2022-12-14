The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Brumbies look to secure private equity deal after announcing $1.3 million loss for 2022

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies officials are hoping to strike a private equity deal by the middle of 2023. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Brumbies are confident private equity talks have put the club "ahead of the curve" in a bid to secure its financial future after recording a $1.3 million loss this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.