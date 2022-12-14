The ACT Brumbies are confident private equity talks have put the club "ahead of the curve" in a bid to secure its financial future after recording a $1.3 million loss this year.
Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs pinned the figure on a significant loss of Rugby Australia funding, adamant there had been no "reckless spending" ahead of the club's annual general meeting on Wednesday night.
Rugby Australia slashed funding for its five Super Rugby clubs by 30 per cent - to the tune of approximately $1.7 million - with the full grant to be reinstated next year.
"It's one of the factors, and then back-to-back COVID years. We were able to absorb that loss in Rugby Australia's funding in the first year with Jobkeeper," Nobbs said.
"We just couldn't absorb it in 2022, that's where the hole is. Add $1.7 million back to it and we're talking about a small profit.
"For 2024 and 2025, there's $8.5 million coming back as an annual payment from New Zealand Rugby to Rugby Australia, and the thinking is that will be split five ways amongst the Super Rugby teams."
Now the Brumbies will forge ahead with private equity talks in the hope of striking a deal within the first half of 2023, with club officials willing to sell up to 49 per cent of the organisation to investors to secure the Super Rugby franchise's financial future.
A number of organisations have signed non-disclosure agreements to assess the deck put together by investment advisory group Freshwater Strategy.
It is understood some potential investors have a history in sport, and officials hope the strength of the Brumbies' brand internationally will encourage investment talks.
"We had to look outside the box as to where we're going to go. We can't afford to have too many of these losses, hence why we've gone down the private equity route," Nobbs said.
"The GWS announcement [the AFL club will receive $28.5 million in ACT government funding over the next 10 years] over the past couple of days makes our negotiations next year even more important in trying to get an uplift in funding from [the ACT government] as well.
"In many ways we've now tried to get ourselves on the front foot so we can get ourselves ahead of the curve. This private equity stuff we're going through, the conversations have exceeded our expectations and we're confident we'll do a deal in probably the first half of next year. The idea is to grow."
A deal to secure Super Rugby Pacific in its current format until 2030 - with Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Moana Pasifika to push on with a 12-team competition - has allowed the Brumbies to go to the market with confidence about their immediate future as the club hunts for a new front of jersey sponsor, with interest believed to be shown from an overseas party.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
