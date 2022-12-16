Heat, dry winds and too much water can ruin gardens

Hot weather brings a set of challenges that can make gardening difficult.
There are of course those plants which like it hot and in the vegetable garden that means tomatoes, eggplant, capsicum, melons, squash, Malabar spinach and corn.
When the temperature regularly exceeds 30 degrees Celsius, however, even those plants that like it hot can drop flowers and stop fruiting. If there is a water deficit in the soil plants will also suffer from water stress and begin to wilt.
Wilting is one way plants reduce the amount of water loss through transpiration in the leaves. When a leaf wilts it bends at the petiole - the leaf stem. And just like a kinked drinking straw this reduces the amount of moisture that can be drawn up.
Plants can cope with wilting for short periods but will reach permanent wilting and death if without water for too long.
It's important soils hold adequate moisture to a depth of 150 millimetres to encourage plant roots to run deep.
Fruit splitting can occur when plants are heavily watered, or if soils dry out completely between watering, so monitor moisture levels regularly.
Deep watering once a week for clay soils and twice weekly for sandy soils should be adequate, but in high winds and extreme heat, water more often.
Mulch and compost are garden staples for gardening in hot weather but many gardeners are confused as to how to use them for the best outcome.
Mulch is a protective material placed on the soil surface to slow moisture loss through evaporation, moderate soil temperatures, prevent weed establishment, enrich the soil and reduce erosion.
Composts on the other hand are a combination of decomposing organic materials used primarily as soil conditioners for nutrient loading, improving soil structure, increasing biological activity, and increasing the water holding capacity of soils.
While mulch can help preserve moisture, a thick layer can also prevent rainfall from reaching the soil underneath as the mulch can absorb large amounts of water.
When things really get hot, install a shade structure over vegetable gardens to reduce temperatures by 2-3 degrees - 30-40 per cent shade cloth works best.
With a little attention to detail you can garden successfully during hot dry weather.
