AIS boss Kieren Perkins has declared his intention for more high performance and professional sports to use the Canberra campus, paving the way for a potential soccer reunion in the capital.
Perkins will announce a long-term plan on Thursday for what has been dubbed Australia's "golden decade" in the lead up to home Commonwealth, Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Sporting organisations have committed to the vision, which will be aimed at performance success and growing participation to leave a lasting legacy.
But Perkins, the Australian Sports Commission chief executive, is also keen to work with professional sports to utilise the AIS facilities and technology.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold launched an impassioned plea for government support to "build us a house" after his team made an unexpected charge to the round of 16 at the World Cup.
Australian soccer did have a house at the AIS in Canberra for decades, before Football Australia withdrew from the program and reallocated the $1.6 million to A-League academies.
The AIS program helped launched the careers of some of Australia's greatest players - including Mark Viduka, Craig Moore, Lucas Neil, Brett Emerton and Marco Bresciano - before the centre of excellence was disbanded in 2017.
"I'd welcome the Socceroos back tomorrow in a heartbeat if they wanted to get their national development and pathways program on to this site," Perkins said.
"We are a national institution here to deliver for all high-performance sports and any sport that wants to have a conversation about that, we're absolutely up for it.
"If soccer wants to come back, and we do have the Matildas train here all the time, then we have a FIFA five-star pitch and the best field in Australia and they'd certainly be welcome."
The Socceroos captured the nation with their World Cup success in Qatar, beating Denmark and Tunisia before suffering round of 16 heartbreak against Argentina.
It was hoped the game could capitalise on the momentum of the tournament, and after the match Arnold called on the government to give soccer more support.
The move to axe the AIS program divided the soccer community, with some arguing using an A-League academy system would develop more players while others pointed to successful graduates as a reason to keep a centralised squad.
"We need to spend money and get help from the government to put some money into the game to help develop kids," Arnold said.
"One thing I would really love to see before I finish up completely in football is the government build us a house.
"We don't have a home. We have been homeless since I have been involved for 37 years in the national teams.
"We need a home, a facility like ... the AIS [Australian Institute of Sport], something that the government can help fund for the development of the national teams but also for the good of Australian football."
Most major sports have moved away from Canberra in the past 20 years, preferring to be located in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane.
Basketball has benefited from maintaining an AIS base, with the NBA investing in a global academy to develop junior talent.
Soccer, however, doesn't have a regular home in a Australia given most of its national team stars are based overseas and training camps move pending where in the world the men's and women's teams are playing.
"The Matildas already come here," Perkins said of the AIS. "The Diamonds, the Opals use the facilities and boxing is on right now. We 100 per cent would welcome more sports."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
