AIS boss Kieren Perkins rolls out welcome mat for soccer to relaunch program after Graham Arnold's World Cup success

By Chris Dutton
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:57pm, first published 1:00pm
Graham Arnold wants the federal government to fund a new home for soccer in Australia, but the AIS is willing to be that option. Picture Getty Images

AIS boss Kieren Perkins has declared his intention for more high performance and professional sports to use the Canberra campus, paving the way for a potential soccer reunion in the capital.

