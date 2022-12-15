The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 16, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 16 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 16, 1992.

After Old Parliament House had been reopened to the public, The Canberra Times was there to see former foes Gough Whitlam and Sir John Gorton relive their prime ministerial days.

