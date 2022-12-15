Times Past: December 16, 1992

After Old Parliament House had been reopened to the public, The Canberra Times was there to see former foes Gough Whitlam and Sir John Gorton relive their prime ministerial days.
The two former prime ministers were both in attendance to jointly open the Old Parliament House to the public.
Mr Whitlam revealed the existence of a secret spy hole in the bookcase of the prime minister's office from the private secretary's office. When he walked into his former office he asked, "where is it?" and it was pointed out by some members of the media to him.
It seemed questionable to the two men when they were in the room that it should be the master watching his lord, not the other way around.
Mr Whitlam also used the original switchboard that he had used to communicate with his 27 member cabinet.
The names of the members were still on the switchboard with many recognisable names: Beazley, Bishop, Cairns, Cameron, Cass, etc.
Upon requests from the media people there, Mr Whitlam demonstrated how he used to greet the former American president Richard Nixon. He held the phone and said: "Yes, Richard ... I'm sorry, Dick" which got much laughter from the room.
The building had been left vacant from the politicians, staff and the press gallery since August 1988 when they all went to "the big house on the hill''.
The halls will now echo voices of non-politicians who will be visiting the prime minister's office, the Cabinet room and the Senate and House of Representatives chambers.
Cartoonist Bruce Petty, who opened the National Museum of Australia's "Art of Politics" exhibition, summed up the atmosphere. "It's sort of theatre, a sort of mortuary, a battlefield and a dormitory," he said.
