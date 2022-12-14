If ever there was an argument for stabilising population numbers, it is this. The numbers of wildlife species are collapsing because we have co-opted their habitats for our own purposes. We have lost a devastating 69 per cent of vertebrate animal numbers in the past 50 years. In that time, human numbers have doubled from 3.6 billion to eight billion. Given most habitats are destroyed for agriculture, there is a clear causal connection between human numbers and habitat loss, given everyone has to eat as well as be clothed and housed.

