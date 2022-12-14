The Canberra Times
Proposed Molonglo River bridge design is unimaginative and dull

December 15 2022 - 5:30am
Unlike the existing and historic railway bridge the proposed road bridge over the Molonglo River lacks presence and impact. Picture by Andrew Sheargold

The ACT government has announced the design of the bridge to cross the Molonglo River, connecting the suburbs each side of the river. I understand all of the functional benefits of the required bridge are being met, but why deliver such a boring solution in a notable location?

