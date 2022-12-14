The ACT government has announced the design of the bridge to cross the Molonglo River, connecting the suburbs each side of the river. I understand all of the functional benefits of the required bridge are being met, but why deliver such a boring solution in a notable location?
The crossing of the Molonglo River, Canberra's main river, should be celebrated, not camouflaged. When travelling over the proposed bridge, a driver will not be aware of the crossing. In such a prominent site, I believe a bridge should arouse and stimulate the aesthetic senses. The engineers have certainly met the functional briefing requirement to be as boring as possible.
There are many great examples of new and old bridges around the world, including Australia, of appealing structures. Some are even are so stimulating that they are tourist attractions.
A government for Canberra should not be afraid to stimulate and excite. A bridge in this location needs design flair that can make a strong visual statement and celebrate the crossing of the river.
There needs to be a revised design briefing for flair, excitement, and celebration.
Re: your editorial regarding the Alexander Maconochie Centre experiment ("Time for Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury to rethink how Canberra tackles crime", canberratimes.com.au, December 4).
The AMC has by far the highest daily cost for any Australian prison to retain a prisoner. It was always known the cost would be high, but planning assumed a lower reoffending rate, recidivism, would more than compensate for the high costs. Unfortunately, experience has shown the AMC also has a very high reoffending rate, resulting in extensions and overcrowding.
While the AMC has these two unfortunate outcomes, there are prisons in Goulburn and Cooma, each one hour away, that produce better results at lower costs. The Goulburn jail is much larger than the AMC and can provide a more comprehensive training and support program.
Technology is also helping prisoners to stay connected with family and friends, and each of these NSW prisons allow video visits, with much broader visiting times than in-person visits.
It seems the ACT would benefit substantially by closing the AMC and moving prisoners elsewhere, especially if the saving were spent on suitable housing and work opportunities for the prisoners after their release.
The Commonwealth has settled Ms Higgins' compensation claim after just one day of mediation.
While the amount of the settlement is secret, taxpayers are entitled to know that the delegate signing off on the agreement was appropriately convinced the claimed sexual harassment, discrimination and victimisation did occur and that evidence of this was presented during the mediation.
Taxpayers are also entitled to know whether the person or persons responsible for that harassment have been identified and if appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.
Without that information, it is difficult to know whether this was a fair and reasonable settlement.
The responsible minister should make this information publicly available.
The word "landlord' has unfortunate connotations of an overfed aristocrat being fed grapes and living off the meagre income of the lower classes.
Nowadays a property investor is more likely someone trying to secure a future after retirement without being a burden on taxpayers.
The ACT's high land tax is already a major disincentive. If property investment in Canberra becomes even more onerous there will be even fewer properties to rent. This will lead to even higher rents.
One doesn't need to be Einstein to realise this.
It was such a joy to be able to witness the passing of the Restoring Territory Rights Bill in the Senate.
There are many heroes of the long struggle. I want to give special thanks to some. Marshall Perron who started it all as Northern Territory chief minister introducing the first Voluntary Assistance Dying (VAD) Law in Australia in 1995. This led to the federal government in 1997 banning, via the "Andrew's Bill", territorians from making such laws. Marshall has campaigned ever since and was there that Thursday to witness the repeal of that travesty.
My special local heroes include Katy Gallagher who has fought tirelessly, strategically and persistently for our rights over her many years in politics, The Canberra Times which crusaded relentlessly, and more recently our wise and wonderful David Pocock and his team.
They were determined to ensure the bill passed as quickly as possible. My special thanks also to the ACT's Minister for Human Rights, Tara Cheyne, who has done all she can to set us on our own path to decide as quickly as possible on VAD.
I believe that voluntary assisted dying should be available to any adult that requests it; regardless of age or medical condition.
It should be a dignified alternative to suicide. The government should provide the applicant a "cooling off" period (say three to six months?). After that the process could go ahead.
This confronts the reality that, in 2021, 3144 Australians died by suicide, nearly three times the number of road fatalities.
It is obviously people's right to suicide and it should also be their right to do so with dignity in a humane society.
Pope's cartoons are always excellent but his cartoon of Saturday, December 10 was not only brilliant, it made me weep. It portrayed a suited man and domestic animals rejecting the claim of the wild animals for 30 per cent of land and seas because they now only made up four per cent of total mammal mass.
If ever there was an argument for stabilising population numbers, it is this. The numbers of wildlife species are collapsing because we have co-opted their habitats for our own purposes. We have lost a devastating 69 per cent of vertebrate animal numbers in the past 50 years. In that time, human numbers have doubled from 3.6 billion to eight billion. Given most habitats are destroyed for agriculture, there is a clear causal connection between human numbers and habitat loss, given everyone has to eat as well as be clothed and housed.
The COP-27 climate conference in Egypt failed to take into account the connections between human numbers and climate change. Let's hope the COP-15 meeting on biodiversity taking place now in Montreal will make the connections between human numbers and loss of species, and take steps to turn the situation around.
Residents of Yarralumla beware. Both my son, who lives two streets away, and I have received frighteningly high ActewAGL electricity bills this month.
Fortunately we are sufficiently numerate to pick up the errors which are caused by the input of incorrect meter readings. In our case, 78,000 had been put in when the meter read 70,000, making a difference to the bill of around $1600 more than it should be. Two in the same family suffering the same problem in the same area suggests other residents will face the same issue.
While the competence of the meter reader must be questioned, why is there not a gross error check in the billing computer? A sudden spike of consumption to five times the normal should raise a red flag somewhere before stress causing bills are sent out.
I recently visited family in Canberra. One of my "must sees" was the new sculpture of Andrew Inglis Clark at the junction of London Circuit with Constitution Avenue.
I was very disappointed to find that there was no information - not even his name. Surely it is deserving of identification, and noting that he was the principal author of Australia's constitution.
He also introduced the Hare-Clark electoral system to Tasmania, which has been subsequently adopted for ACT elections.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles wants Japan to be invited to membership of AUKUS. The logic is compelling; the pact is strengthened by increased membership.
Yet this modern belief in the efficacy of military alliances as compared to the United Nations is a pity. If the UN had the support, and worked as intended, there would be no need for military alliances.
Howard Ubey's letter re: demands by the ATO (Letters, December 14) raises the possibility he was scammed. A phone call from the ATO, not a formal letter? A demand for debt to be "paid immediately"? Interest rate charge of "9.31 per cent"? Smells fishy. I hope his accountant checked its veracity.
If Michael Lane thinks that the moral imperative of saving the planet is outweighed by temporary inconvenience to some traffic, I wonder what he thought when Hong Kong protesters shut down the world's sixth largest airport in the pursuit of freedom?
That's right, Mr Barr, just allow what's left of our heritage sites to be blitzed for yet more apartments. Does your government simply not care about the city's history? Why must the old Forestry School be sacrificed? Appalling decision. Yet again.
Brian Smith (Letters, December 14) ironically and unintentionally makes the argument in favour of responding to requests for feedback. "They will never know," he says. Precisely. If you do take the opportunity to provide constructive, considered and relevant commentary to service-providers how will they know what and how to improve?
Oliver Raymond (Letters, December 14) bemoans that, while the National Gallery is on the financial skids, the Australian War Memorial is getting more than half-a-billion dollars to expand. The point here is that you can't kill, or even threaten, anybody with a painting - unless it's a really, really bad one.
Eric Hunter agrees with respectful debate (Letters, December 13) and sees a contradiction in the Nationals complaining they know little of the Voice and then opposing it. Surely anybody who feels uninformed about an issue would be unlikely to support it. As for respectful debate, nobody has to respect anyone else's opinion, only their right to have one.
The "robodebt" inquiry raises the question of what happens to the mental capacity of people when they reach high office. Low level Centrelink staff can remember in great detail what happened yet our politicians and senior bureaucrats seem unable to recall what they had for lunch yesterday. There must be a PhD thesis in there somewhere.
A number of issues perplex me about the tragic shootings in Queensland. Why did it take four police officers to visit a farm to locate a missing person? If they knew he was there, then he was not a missing person. If I think there is more to tell does that make me a conspiracy theorist?
The Sydney Harbour Bridge should have been illuminated with Morocco's flag after the team's great underdog win. It brought tears to my eyes.
