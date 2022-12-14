Australians will pay less for energy after the Greens agreed to pass relief measures.
The legislation will cap the price of gas and coal and regulate the supply and purchase of gas.
However, Greens leader Adam Bandt said the party would not support compensating coal and gas companies for the price caps.
Labor has also promised to develop measures to help households and businesses switch from gas to electricity, with a focus on low-income households, renters and public housing tenants.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Scott Morrison has had a less successful day than his replacement, having been grilled at an inquiry into the flawed Robodebt scheme.
Between 2015 and 2020, the Robodebt scheme wrongly recovered more than $750 million from 381,000 people.
Mr Morrison was reprimanded several times during the inquiry for failing to stay on topic.
Commission Catherine Holmes SC said at one point: "Are you listening at all?"
Mr Morrison defended his role in the scheme, saying he "had no reason to question" advice on its legality and said he had "great faith" in the social services department, which he used to lead.
In more interesting news, scientists have discovered that snakes have clitorises.
It is made up of erectile tissue and bundles of nerves.
What is most surprising though, is that experts did not already know this about the reptiles.
The researchers said this is because scientists have given female genitalia a lot less attention compared to its male counterpart.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
