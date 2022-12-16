Never dull: lives of scandal and fun

Bonneville provides a chronological memoir with many anecdotes; of his acting life, from his first role as the third shepherd in the school nativity play, to the global success of Downton and the Paddington films. After much stage touring experience, where he said he learnt "by osmosis", he made his film debut in Kenneth Branagh's Frankenstein (1994), in which his character, Schiller, who only had one line, had his leg cut off and sewn on to Robert De Niro's Creature.