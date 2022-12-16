The Canberra Times
These three new biographies show the lives of movie stars are never dull, but often sordid

By Colin Steele
December 17 2022 - 12:00am
Never dull: lives of scandal and fun

Film memoirs come in a variety of forms, and three books under review certainly cover a wide spectrum. Hugh Bonneville's memoir, Playing Under the Piano. From Downton to Darkest Peru (Abacus, $34.99), is as polished as his character, Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in Downton Abbey.

