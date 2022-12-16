Never dull: lives of scandal and fun

Film memoirs come in a variety of forms, and three books under review certainly cover a wide spectrum. Hugh Bonneville's memoir, Playing Under the Piano. From Downton to Darkest Peru (Abacus, $34.99), is as polished as his character, Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in Downton Abbey.
Bonneville writes he was a "little posh boy" from London, with a surgeon father and a mother, whom he learned after her death worked in MI6. He graduated with a theological degree from Cambridge University, where he spent most of his time acting.
Bonneville provides a chronological memoir with many anecdotes; of his acting life, from his first role as the third shepherd in the school nativity play, to the global success of Downton and the Paddington films. After much stage touring experience, where he said he learnt "by osmosis", he made his film debut in Kenneth Branagh's Frankenstein (1994), in which his character, Schiller, who only had one line, had his leg cut off and sewn on to Robert De Niro's Creature.
Bonneville never expected the success of the Downton series, which made him a global figure. He recounts many stories of the series and relations with his fellow actors. He quotes Shirley MacLaine, "I had lovers all over the world ... one time, three in a day", to which Dame Maggie Smith responded, "Oh darling, you have been busy". Other stories cover his work with fellow actors, including Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Derek Jacobi and Ralph Fiennes. Don't look for scandal but rather an entertaining memoir that is never dull.
Scandal and tragedy certainly abounds in Truly Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier and the Romance of the Century, by Stephen Galloway (Sphere, $38.99). Leigh and Olivier, two of the biggest names in film in the 20th century, fell in love in 1937, leaving their respective partners and children.
The year 1940 saw Vivien Leigh win an Oscar for her role as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind, while Lawrence Olivier was nominated as best actor for his role as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights. Olivier was not pleased that Leigh won an Oscar before him.
Stephen Galloway, former executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter, reveals "the love, madness and sadness" of their relationship, with a focal point on Leigh's mental and emotional breakdowns through her then little understood bipolar disorder.
While there have been many books on Olivier and Leigh, Galloway, without avoiding the necessary accounts of the movies and scandal, provides a retrospective compassion, consulting medical experts to assess the contemporary treatment of Leigh's mental state, including electroconvulsive therapy for "manic-depression".
After an almost royal six-month tour of Australia in 1948, Galloway writes, after a fascinating chapter, "the most glamorous couple in the world left Australia bedraggled, dog tired and barely talking. Once they had been so full of life; but now, in Larry's words, they were little more than 'walking corpses'."
Subsequently, Leigh had a tempestuous affair with Peter Finch in London while Olivier, who turned to Dorothy Tutin, in 1949 told Leigh their marriage was over.
Reality and fiction merged in 1951 when Leigh played the ageing, unstable Blanche DuBois in Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. Playing Blanche, Vivien later acknowledged, "tipped me into madness". The descriptions of Leigh's decline in the next decade, before her death in 1963, are harrowing.
Alcohol, as in another later "romance of the century", of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, played a destructive part, before Leigh died from tuberculosis in 1967, and Olivier in 1989.
Elizabeth Taylor's Kiss And Other Brushes With Hollywood, by David Wood (The Book Guild. $25.90), is a sort of "touched by fame" film memoir as actor and writer David Wood recounts his times working with famous names.
It all begins for Wood as a student at Oxford University playing Wagner in the now famous 1966 production of Dr Faustus with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor at the Oxford Playhouse.
Wood portrays a humorous and empathetic Elizabeth Taylor who states all she did, in her nonspeaking role as Helen of Troy, was "to kiss Richard and move around". Taylor lends her expensive jewellery to Wood's girlfriend and makes sandwiches for the cast.
Each chapter has a section on what happened next to all the principal players. In the context of Dr Faustus, many of the students went on to glittering careers after Oxford. Jeremy Eccles who played Beelzebub ended up in Australia as a noted broadcaster and writer on Aboriginal art and culture.
Five other chapters cover Wood's "close encounters" with Hollywood, including a volatile Shelley Winters, relying on prescription pills, when they played together in The Vamp. Other interactions include David Hemmings, Malcolm McDowell, Christopher Plummer, Roger Moore, and James Mason.
Wood has more in common with Bonneville, seeing the best in the stars that he worked with, even with Shelley. He describes these "brushes with Hollywood" as a "dreamlike wander through Wonderland". A far cry from the often nightmarish wander through Hollywood of Laurence Olivier and Vivian Leigh.
