The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Is your public service boss a dud? Best and worst agency managers ranked in APS census

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Gaetjens. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Scott Morrison's right-hand man led the public service's most competent departmental executive team in early 2022, a survey of public servants has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.