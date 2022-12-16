The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

How to rock this year's festive party look

December 17 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green is the colour of the year, according to Anastasia Soare. Pop some sparkle on your eyelids and you're ready to party. Picture from Shutterstock

As we head into the party season, thoughts not only turn to what to wear at the end of year bash, but also the beauty plan that's ultimately the cherry on top. Here, some of the industry's top experts share their tips on how to rock the hottest looks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.