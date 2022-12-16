How to rock this year's festive party look

As we head into the party season, thoughts not only turn to what to wear at the end of year bash, but also the beauty plan that's ultimately the cherry on top. Here, some of the industry's top experts share their tips on how to rock the hottest looks.
The overall look
At the moment I see an ease back into make-up, with a lot of us stepping out of the usual COVID routines of barely-there make-up to get through the day. So this party season we will expect people to play up colour more while still searching for the ultimate complexion items to create a flawless, natural face.
- Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Eyes
As we head into the party season, metallics and glitters are the classic trend that is here to stay (and) they're going to be at the forefront of all our looks.
A subtle way to do this is by adding a pop of glitter to the inner corner of your eyeshadow. Alternatively, you could do a full metallic, glittery lid that channels Maddie in (TV series) Euphoria using a pigmented palette - you could also look to take the eyeshadow lightly across the lips to give an extra touch of magic.
- Charlotte Knight, founder of Ciaté London.
Lips
We love a bold lip, but they can be annoying if you are eating and drinking, which is basically the next month of festivities. But adding a bold lip with your fingertip, dabbing and pressing the lip pigment into your lips, will act as a lip stain, making pigment bond to lips and therefore lasting so much longer with less transfer.
- Michael Brown, celebrity make-up artist.
Hair
When we think of elevating a look, we want to achieve gloss, body and sleek hair. Sleek straight, aka 'glass hair' is also a big movement with it girls Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner sporting this look.
- Hayley Pullyn, ghd education manager.
