The Canberra Cavalry are at the do-or-die point of the season with just eight wins to their name, and have turned to an Italian stallion to help turbo-charge their offence.
The 17-3 Brisbane Bandits come to the capital this week with game one of the series on Thursday set to feature "fairly substantial roster changes" in an effort to upset the Australian Baseball League leaders.
"It's just to shake things up a little bit," Cavalry manager Keith Ward said.
Enter Giovanni Garbella, a San Diego product with Italian heritage that has represented the Azzuri in baseball.
Ward was introduced to Garbella during the Cavalry's recent road trip to Adelaide, where the 26-year-old has been playing club ball.
Garbella has some history with Cavalry stars Chris Kwitzer and Jake MacKenzie, having played together for the New York Boulders in the independent league in the US.
"They speak very, very highly of him as a person and a player," Ward said.
"So I'm hoping that with him coming onto the roster, it'll give us more offensive firepower.
"He's an outfielder that can play third base, first base, he's a good athlete and does everything very well from from what I've seen and heard.
"Our offence has been spluttering a little bit, and been inconsistent, so we made a change there just to try and spark something."
Ward has also shaken up the bullpen in search of more strike-outs.
"Billy Parsons and Justin Erasmus will come onto the roster," he said.
"Billy is a younger player that's been with us for a couple of years and he's due for an opportunity.
"He's a striker-thrower, which is something that we've struggled with, particularly on the road.
"Justin Erasmus is a stalwart who knows how to pitch and compete, so we'll ask guys to ultimately challenge the hitters and rely on our defence to do the job."
The series against the Bandits will also feature Japan night on Friday, with the ambassador expected to throw the first ball in what will be the last series for Canberra's import Yokohama Baystars players.
Santa is also set to make an appearance at Saturday's game for a Christmas-themed evening.
Cavalry star Robbie Perkins is hoping the local fans will make Narrabundah Ballpark a fortress when Brisbane come to town.
"The Bandits are a tough team, so they're not going to roll over and give it to us easily," he said.
"The more people we get, the more energy it brings.
"It's a lot easier to play in front of home fans rooting for you. It really helps to motivate the team.
"The louder you can be, the better it's going to be for us."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
