The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Brumbies monitor COVID after Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns and Stars visit training

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies and the Melbourne Stars mingled at Brumbies HQ on Tuesday. Picture supplied

The ACT Brumbies will monitor COVID-like symptoms for the last two training days of the year after one player tested positive and others mingled with Melbourne Stars players this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.