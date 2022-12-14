The ACT Brumbies will monitor COVID-like symptoms for the last two training days of the year after one player tested positive and others mingled with Melbourne Stars players this week.
In an end-of-year curveball, the Brumbies will get a first-hand chance to test a new COVID normal set to be enacted for the Super Rugby campaign to minimise the virus' impact on games.
The Brumbies invited Big Bash team the Stars into their headquarters on Tuesday for a light-hearted game of indoor cricket and trading game preparation plans, but just hours later Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns reported positive COVID tests.
Both Stoinis and Burns played in the Big Bash opener at Manuka Oval later on Tuesday night, but were separated from teammates.
In what is believed to be an unlinked case, a Brumbies player then tested positive on Wednesday, with extra layers of health and safety precautions brought in to finish the last couple of training sessions.
Super Rugby, the NRL and AFL will introduce new COVID-safe policies next year to adjust to the changing government advice, which could pave the way for players to take to the field even if they're sick.
Even so, Brumbies head of performance health Byron Field says the club will need to take a cautious approach with players returning to training or games.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Once our guys are symptom free, we have them back at training and the first reintegration to training might be lower key than what it normally would be," Field said.
"That's just protecting them from something that can potentially have some mild consequences if they push themselves too hard, too early.
"There's obviously the potential for long COVID, so we've always got eyes and ears out for symptoms that can be a risk. Athletes love to push themselves, so you've got to hold them back a little, we'll just add that extra layer of caution."
Sports have been forced to largely isolate from other sports and some sections of society for the past two years to minimise the risk of COVID spreading through a squad.
Most of those rules have been relaxed, with governments scrapping mandatory isolation for positive cases and changing the close-contact rules.
"We have extra layers around it and our chief medical officer Kimberley Wells is well versed in managing elite environments," Field said.
"It's things like hand hygiene and early recognition of symptoms, and then we live with it. It's a common occurrence these days, so you manage and follow the government guidance."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.