The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Co-funded early intervention service to provide eating disorder help in 2023

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

About 80 young people and their families will be able to access eating disorder treatment and support at an early intervention clinic to open in Braddon next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.