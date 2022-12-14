Police are seeking assistance to find a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in a Ghostbusters shirt.
Annabelle Brackenreg has not been seen or heard from since about 7.30pm on Tuesday night in Denman Prospect, ACT Policing said.
She is of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm or 5'0" tall, with a slim build, long straight blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Ghostbusters t-shirt, black running shorts and black slides.
"Police and Annabelle's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," ACT police said.
"Anyone who has seen Annabelle, or who has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
"Please quote reference number 7296476. Information can be provided anonymously."
