This is William Boyd's 13th novel. I find we have 10 of them on our bookshelves; he is a novelist I have followed over a long time, whom, obviously, I enjoy. His publishers remind readers, on the cover of this latest book, that Boyd was the author of Any Human Heart, purporting to be the memoirs of Logan Mountstuart who lived in every decade of the 20th century.
It is easy to see why they remind readers of this. Mountstuart knew and commented on many of the most famous of the 20th century's celebrities - the Duke of Windsor and Evelyn Waugh, for example. The hero of this book, Cashel Greville Ross, fought and suffered at Waterloo, knew the poets Lord Byron and Percy Bysshe Shelley intimately. Indeed he told Byron he detected Scottish in his accent. Byron denied this, although born above a shop in Aberdeen. Boyd enjoys reminding attentive readers that Logan Mountstuart, while a young man at Oxford, embarked on a life of Shelley.
Boyd's trick is to draw you into the life of the characters he has created. They become people readers care about; they amuse and astonish us, as they leap with us from one crisis to another. Cashel, "Cash" to his brothers, is an adventurer, a diplomat, an author, a farmer, a brewer. He lives in Ireland, England, France, America, Austria and Africa. The book is fast-paced and never flags.
Primarily, though, Cashel Ross is a romantic. While living in Ravenna, he has a tempestuous affair with a young woman, married to a much older man. Lied to by the husband, Cashel brutally rejects his lover, leaving Ravenna for ever. He hears her first husband died, she married again and has, possibly, several children. He also learns he was deceived and that she was possibly always true to him.
For the remainder of Cashel's long life he lives with unrequited love, despair and yearning. Though he himself marries the farm girl next door, has two children with her, before she loses her mind to religion. He resumes his travels and adventures after falling out badly with his wife's family. He takes with him the farm boy who had already served him so faithfully, the two remaining together for the rest of his life.
Fast-paced? It is breathtaking and highly amusing. Given William Boyd's capacity to make his readers believe absolutely anything, it may not completely surprise readers to learn, in very great detail, that Cashel Greville Ross is the first explorer of Africa to discover the source of the Nile, an issue many explorers had been desperate to solve.
This brings our hero into contact and conflict with John Speke and Richard Burton. Boyd works on these two real life explorers, sticking very closely to what actually happened to them in Africa and Britain, but inserting Cashel Ross into the story as their main antagonist. The device works brilliantly.
Speke and Burton had fallen out calamitously and when the Royal Geographical Society organised a debate between them in Bath, Ross rushes to be there. But the debate does not take place, as some readers may know, because Speke died by gunshot wound the afternoon before. Our very clever author organises Cashel Ross into that drama as well. There is a very substantial memorial to John Speke in Kensington Gardens, London.
Improbably, but hilariously, Boyd then appoints Ross to be Consul for the Republic of Nicaragua in Trieste, then an Austrian city. Ross receives a very substantial salary (he is perennially hard-up). Suspecting fraud on a massive scale, Ross comes to understand the reason for his appointment and he and his manservant must go into hiding to save their lives.
Along the way Cashel Ross discovers his own very ill wife has died and, released from his vows, he now seeks out his earliest lover from Ravenna. For readers who love romance, however improbably, 60 years later they do come together and the spark is still flickering. They have a brief resumption of their affair but it cannot be.
While Any Human Heart and The Romantic are separated in time by at least a century they are very similar books in technique, interest, wonderful story-telling, humour and adventure. Introducing real life characters to mingle with the fictional ones works easily and effectively. Somehow Boyd manages to convince his readers to suspend their disbelief to enter wholeheartedly into the romp.
Both main characters, Mountstuart and Ross, die unexpectedly and suddenly from heart attacks. These are whole of life stories. They have both lived very long lives and pack enough into them for three or four "normal" lives.
William Boyd is an ambitious and inventive writer with a remarkable talent for creating worlds which many readers might be tempted to join. Readers may hope he, too, lives a long and fulfilling last quarter of his own life, with many books still to come.
