The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

The Romantic by William Boyd review - This is an ambitious and inventive romp through the 19th century

By Michael McKernan
December 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author William Boyd. Picture: Getty Images
  • The Romantic, by William Boyd. Viking, $32.99.

This is William Boyd's 13th novel. I find we have 10 of them on our bookshelves; he is a novelist I have followed over a long time, whom, obviously, I enjoy. His publishers remind readers, on the cover of this latest book, that Boyd was the author of Any Human Heart, purporting to be the memoirs of Logan Mountstuart who lived in every decade of the 20th century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.