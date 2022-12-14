The Canberra Times
Christmas carols in Tuggeranong Town Park this Sunday

Updated December 14 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 4:47pm
Come and enjoy carols in Tuggeranong Town Park this Sunday evening. Picture supplied

The popular Christmas carols in Tuggeranong Town Park are back again, the event on Sunday from 5pm, carols starting at 6pm.

