Christmas carols in Tuggeranong Town Park this Sunday

The popular Christmas carols in Tuggeranong Town Park are back again, the event on Sunday from 5pm, carols starting at 6pm.
There will be a sausage sizzle and colouring-in competition, glitter tattoos and photo booth for the kids.
Food vans selling coffee and doughnuts will be on site, as well as Goodberries.
Bring a picnic and enjoy the carols with the Tuggeranong Salvation Army Band. The special guest is Amber Nichols. Download the songbook from Carols in the Park's Facebook page.
