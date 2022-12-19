The site is tended by Charles Sturt University and there is a specific gardener in charge of the Bible Garden but we spoke to Sarah Stitt, corporate services and events officer, who is very familiar with all the plantings. Among her favourites are the Madonna lilies, the apricot tree, the special bed of herbs including dill and yarrow, the mint plot, lupins, a bed with four different grains, the raspberries and the grapevine. The garden is surrounded by a semi-circle of olive trees and its beds last week were overflowing with chamomile, oats, rue, and beans.