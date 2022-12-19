The scent is in the air. It is a captivating but complex aroma from the simple but abundant white flowers on the musk rose (Rosa moschata) of which there are a number of climbing specimens along the pathway entry to the Bible Garden in Barton.
It is within the ecumenical Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, established in 1993, with its Pilgrim Poles, Humanitarian Monument, the Great Cross and the Meeting Place. There is a vast track of endangered grassland adjoining the site.
This place calls to us at Christmas, the New Year and Easter, so a visit last week followed a personal tradition. It has been my pleasure in the past to write about Reverend Professor James Haire, then-director of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, who led me through the garden and shared a recipe for this column.
The Labyrinth guides visitors to its heart, where a 2.7 million-year-old rock from Hamersley sits beneath an old pine tree. Earlier this year we asked Steve Thomas of Yarralumla if he could identify the tree and, after a visit, he thought it was Pinus ponderosa var. scopulorum from the Rocky Mountains.
Along the Pilgrims Walk are plantings of pomegranates, figs, almond trees and the musk rose. The Bible Garden was developed with a benevolent grant from the Bible Garden Trust established by Gerard Robinson. It features the plants described in the Bible, many of them edible.
The site is tended by Charles Sturt University and there is a specific gardener in charge of the Bible Garden but we spoke to Sarah Stitt, corporate services and events officer, who is very familiar with all the plantings. Among her favourites are the Madonna lilies, the apricot tree, the special bed of herbs including dill and yarrow, the mint plot, lupins, a bed with four different grains, the raspberries and the grapevine. The garden is surrounded by a semi-circle of olive trees and its beds last week were overflowing with chamomile, oats, rue, and beans.
We were attracted to trees with unusual fruits that looked like immature almonds but Sarah said they were probably the pistachio trees.
The Visions Theatre at the National Museum of Australia was a full house for the panel discussion on the new exhibition, Feared & Revered. The speakers, led by Virginia Haussegger, were Dame Quentin Bryce, British Museum curator Belinda Crerar and National Museum of Australia curator Cheryl Crilly, Bangarra dancer Kassidy Walker, anthropologist Lissant Bolton and human rights lawyer Rabia Siddique - whose powerful words raised spontaneous applause. There was also plenty of humour.
The session was recorded to be heard later on the ABC's Radio National Big Ideas program.
Each speaker named their favourite works which included Circe, Lakshmi, Kali who stands on the heads of men, and the Indigenous work yawkyawk. However, the Middle Eastern work with which the show is identified, The Queen of the Night (the Burney Relief), was not chosen.
The baked clay nude woman has bird's talons, is flanked by owls and stands on lions. Scholars know her as Inanna or Ishtar and she was Queen of the Underworld, a goddess described to me by a Canberra anthropologist as "the primal gardener". She cultivated the huluppu tree - a kind of tree of life, planted by the banks of the Euphrates.
For this festive season let us eat the foods of the ancients - bread, onions, garlic, chickpeas, lentils, lettuce figs, pomegranates, and pistachios. Clever kitchen gardeners are likely to have some of these edibles in their plots but what a creative idea to offer them, even grown by others, as gifts to family, friends and neighbours.
As there was an overwhelming response from readers to our offer of Andrew Rankine's sourdough recipe, throughout the holidays there should be a rising of the bread to go with the milk and honey. Have a happy time.
