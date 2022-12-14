The Canberra Raiders will play a pre-season game on the coast in February.
They will be up against the Bulldogs on Sunday, February 12 in Moruya, at the Ack Weyman Oval. The game starts at 3.55pm.
Tickets are via eventbrite.com.au The link is here
This is a double header match with the Jersey Flegg team (kick off time to be confirmed).
The venue holds special significance for the Raiders.
The oval is named after the late Moruya legend Ack Weyman, a member of the Raiders' football staff for several seasons.
His son Michael Weyman (Raider #240) began his NRL career with the club, playing 47 matches.
