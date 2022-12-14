The Cottage Christmas Market is on Sunday

The Cottage Market has its Christmas market at Rose Cottage on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
Rose Cottage is at the corner of Isabella Drive and the Monaro Highway in Gilmore.
The market has stalls selling arts and crafts, plants, books, clothing and more.
Among the stalls for the Christmas market will be El Diablo Leather, Reeni Martinez Photography, handmade.by.catkin and Aboriginal design business P and J Designs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.