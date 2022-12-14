The Canberra Times
The Cottage Christmas Market is on Sunday

Updated December 14 2022 - 5:40pm, first published 5:23pm
P and J Designs will be at the market. Picture by Facebook

The Cottage Market has its Christmas market at Rose Cottage on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

