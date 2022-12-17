The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Landmark sites need to be developed in a sensitive manner

By Letter to the Editor
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great cities are not built by property developers. They are built by visionaries. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Wouldn't it be nice if developments on sites such as the Old Forestry School followed a different process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.