Wouldn't it be nice if developments on sites such as the Old Forestry School followed a different process.
Why not call for proposals on the best form of re-development. Then, having decided that, call for architectural designs to meet the requirements. (That's what happened with the Sydney Opera House and the new Parliament House). Then pick a winner and call for tenders to construct. Build, operate and then, and only then, and only if financially necessary, sell to the private sector.
Great cities are not built by property developers. They are built by visionaries. Great cities with great land taxation systems pay for themselves, and more, eventually.
Stop this pathetic bargaining process where a developer puts forward a shocking profit maximising proposal, then "reluctantly and generously" agrees to something half reasonable.
I almost choked on my Weetbix over The Canberra Times front page: "Government makes Giant new deal for Canberra", canberratimes.com.au, December 11).
A massive $28 million over the next decade, on top of the $23 million already paid to the Western Sydney Giants to play (maybe) three games a season in Canberra. And what do we get out of it? Only the joy of seeing the Canberra government logo on the jersey it seems and local prime time television coverage (which I'm guessing will be just the highlights).
The same front page told us we aren't likely to get an adequately staffed gynaecological cancer unit in Canberra, despite it being promised by the government.
ACT Labor can find millions for highly dubious returns on sport, but not it seems to ensure we have expert care for seriously ill cancer patients.
The GWS Giants have established a strong connection between Canberra and the AFL, providing an important but limited pathway for the Canberra region's best young players.
AFL Canberra now needs to use its AFL footprint to get an under-18 team into the boys and girls NAB Leagues in Melbourne so that our most promising juniors have exposure to more AFL club talent spotters.
At present they are almost invisible to the AFL's recruitment system; if not spotted by the Giants they are forced to leave Canberra to be noticed. The best young players from a strong AFL city of nearly 500,000 people should be high on the game's recruitment agenda, like Geelong, a city of less than 280,000, which is at the epicentre of AFL recruitment.
Canberra's wealth of football talent deserves to be noticed.
The Urban Heat Island effect has been identified by scientists as one the costliest and most dangerous threats to the health of city dwellers world-wide. There has not been one mention of this in the discussion of tram versus buses to Woden. The proposal would change the inner south from a garden city to high-density, high-rise housing along the tram line.
The CSIRO documented five years ago that in parts of the ACT high-density housing has produced temperatures 10 degrees higher than the mean. When La Nina has passed and summer temperatures will be pushing 40 degrees again, these areas will have 50 degrees days, heat fatal for many.
Dr Michael De Percy states ("Light Rail Costs should be open", canberratimes.com.au, December 10) that a transit "network increases in value as you increase the size of the network".
This is normally true but only if the logical staging pattern is followed.
As the ACT government has not followed the recommended logical staging pattern then this is not the case and adding the proposed Woden line to the current Gungahlin line has been shown in these reports to actually reduce the economic return of the network.
The Liberal party policy, to stop the Woden line, makes sense.
