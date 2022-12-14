More rain across the Monaro region and Snowy Mountains will spice up the trout fishing as we head into the hottest months of the year.
River and stream action in particular will benefit, with water flows certain to remain healthy well into 2023.
Lure and fly fishing in the Thredbo, Eucumbene and Murrumbidgee rivers and any of their tributaries will be excellent across the Christmas-New Year period.
Fly fishers will be hoping we get another spell of summer-like temperatures. This will stir up insects and encourage good rises on the rivers and lakes.
There have already been decent evening rises at Eucumbene, with some solid brown trout hooked on sundown. Expect this action to improve over the next month.
On the coast, boat and angler traffic is building on the popular waterways, but the fishing doesn't appear to have suffered.
Estuaries are in outstanding condition thanks to a month or so without heavy rain. They're all nice and clear and fishing well from the mouth to the upper reaches.
Flathead, bream, mulloway, trevally, tailor and estuary perch have been the main catches.
Tuross produced a couple of mulloway in the deep water near the boat sheds, and some surface action for whiting was reported in the river near the bridge.
Offshore fishing has been a lot more accessible this month and boaters are returning with great catches.
Tiger and sand flathead, nannygai, morwong and snapper are biting, especially on the deeper reefs, including the Four Mile and Six Mile off Bermagui.
Closer in, crews are getting excellent flathead in just 25 metres of water.
Oddly, there has been little to no offshore kingfish action at Montague Island to date.
Locally, there are plenty of redfin about in the urban lakes, including Ginninderra and Burley Griffin.
