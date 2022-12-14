The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Gone fishin: Trout fishing is heating up for the holidays

By Ben Caddaye
December 15 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stream fishing for brown and rainbow trout will be outstanding over the summer holidays.

More rain across the Monaro region and Snowy Mountains will spice up the trout fishing as we head into the hottest months of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.