The government will consider reinstating some of the cut bus services in the second half of next year if disruptions due to light rail works are not as significant as feared, the Transport Minister says.
Chris Steel said an increase to the number of services would be considered in the next phase of light rail construction. The minister also thanked Canberrans for their patience in the first two weeks of disruption related to light rail works.
"The new timetable responds to the disruption and focuses on reliability and delivering frequency during peak periods. The extra journey time has to be factored into the timetable and will result in a temporary reduction in the number of bus services which can be operated, particularly in off-peak times," Mr Steel said, in his first statement about the timetable cuts.
Transport Canberra quietly released the 2023 bus timetable on Monday, and revealed significant frequency cuts to weekday services and a reduction in the number of late-night weekday services.
The 2023 timetable was released with no public notification because "people won't remember" the changes over the Christmas period, an official told The Canberra Times.
Transport Canberra executive group manager Judith Sturman said slight delays to the arrival of 12 electric buses had not forced the government to reduce the number of services. The buses have arrived in Australia but have not yet entered service, she said.
"We've got the same number of vehicles and pretty much the same number of drivers also," Ms Sturman said.
"But because we've actually got to put in longer journey times - and that's longer journey times on a lot of buses - that means those buses are travelling further and the whole timetable needs to adjust to marry up those services.
"[This] means we get less services to be able to run with the same number of drivers and the same number of buses."
Mr Steel thanked Canberrans for their patience in adjusting to delays on the road network caused by construction work linked to the Woden light rail project, which began a fortnight ago.
"Major infrastructure projects now under construction are disruptive but they will ensure that our city is better connected, sustainable and vibrant in the long term," he said.
"The government has been closely monitoring the traffic around the city during construction and as expected, there has been some disruption on certain road corridors since the closure of the southern section of London Circuit and the two cloverleaf ramps on Commonwealth Avenue."
The government said there had been an increase in traffic on Constitution Avenue, Vernon Circle and Commonwealth Avenue, but conditions had improved for motorists travelling eastbound on Parkes Way in the morning peak up to Coranderrk Street.
Congestion had increased on Parkes Way westbound to Edinburgh Avenue and Parkes Way eastbound at the Anzac Parade roundabout in the morning peaks, the government said.
While there is significant congestion on Constitution Avenue in the morning and afternoon peaks, Edinburgh Avenue was underused as an access route to the city.
"The majority of city bound motorists are choosing to travel via Commonwealth Avenue and Constitution Avenue, with low use of Edinburgh Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to rethink their travel routes and consider accessing the city via Edinburgh Avenue," Mr Steel said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The government also said traffic volumes were lower on Mondays and Fridays, and the new traffic lights at the Coranderrk Street roundabout were working better than intended.
"This intervention is important as with the next phase of disruption next year, we expect to see more traffic volume on Parkes Way," Mr Steel said.
Mr Steel said there would be further disruption to traffic in and out of the city in the new year, once lane closures on Commonwealth Avenue begin to allow for the raising London Circuit project.
The government has previously said traffic capacity on Commonwealth Avenue could drop by as much as 80 per cent during the works, which are being completed to allow for the light rail extension from the city to Commonwealth Park.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.