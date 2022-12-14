Canberrans will need to get used to mornings as cool as three degrees, as a cold snap grips the capital.
A three degree morning in the territory was a rude awakening on Thursday morning.
Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Helen Reid said morning temperatures were "well below average for this time of year".
"The morning temperatures will also be quite cold, [Thursday's] looking at about three," she said.
"Usually we'd be looking at about 12, but we're looking at about five and six for the coming days."
Ms Reid said though summer was just beginning, the capital was experiencing temperatures more typical for earlier in the year.
"We're looking at October temperatures at the moment," she said.
Daytime temperatures will reach 17 degrees on Thursday, and won't climb over 20 degrees until next Monday.
The cold also delivered a surprise dusting of 10cm of snow at Perisher on Wednesday, with some more snow possible on Thursday.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
