Times Past: December 17, 1995

What do you get when you have six students, one teacher and a limousine? ... An odd solution to a year six math problem.
The Canberra Times reported on a group of year six students who, through a unique math problem, have been able to see out their final year at Majura Primary school in style.
Lyn Vollmer, who was the lucky student's teacher, said they were working on a mathematics project where they had to work out the cost of a wedding. Part of that included the cost of a limousine where they deduced that one could be hired for $80 for 40 minutes. The girls thought it was a good deal and they all pitched in.
When Les Kennedy pulled up at the school he wasn't quite prepared for his enthusiastic greeting. A crowd of happy, noisy school children all excited to see the limousine.
Leah Roberts, one of the lucky girls who got to ride in the limousine, said: "it was like a dream for all of us. We just thought, wouldn't it be great if we could do it - and we did".
Jessica, another lucky limousine rider, said with a laugh: "I don't expect you to have champagne, but do you have any water? I'm so thirsty!".
Mr Kennedy laughed and shrugged his shoulders. "I wasn't prepared for this," he said. "At this time of year, we do take a lot of Year 12s for graduation balls, but it's mostly weddings and dinner transfers."
The girls managed to talk Mr Kennedy into taking them to a McDonalds. Mr Kennedy said that this was definitely a first. "I don't think I have ever taken anyone to a McDonalds before!" he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.