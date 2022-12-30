As tourists shrug off COVID fears and travel the world again, British author Lucy Lethbridge, mining a plethora of archival sources, traces the origins of British tourism from the end of the Napoleonic War in 1815 to the 1960s boom in overseas package holidays.
Lethbridge writes, "I've used, as far as possible, the voices of ordinary people from the nineteenth century to the 1970s.
"The rise of popular tourism is about the ascendancy of the middling classes and changing attitudes to travel, to work, to leisure, to the canon of established culture. It is about the desire to be different in the reassurance of being the same."
Her subtitle, "How the British went abroad to find themselves", is deliberately chosen.
While many tourists went to find new experiences, in reality, many found "they were exactly the same selves abroad as they'd been in Britain, just a bit more bored, fussy and dissatisfied".
As early as 1850, the Reverend Henry Christmas warned, "Those who wish to see Spain, while it is worth seeing, must go soon".
In the 1920s, Ada Harrison observed that Majorca had "become one of those places which, the English say, are being spoilt by the English".
With mass travel endangering popular sites such as Venice, Machu Picchu and Angkor Wat, Lethbridge fully appreciates the paradox of modern tourism, which, "with its inevitable commercialisation and standardisation, destroys the essence of what it seeks, even as it appears to encourage its survival".
Mass travel began in the middle of the 19th century when the British middle classes flocked to Europe encouraged by travel entrepreneurs such as Albert Smith, Henry Gaze and Thomas Cook.
Cook, who was a teetotaller and nonconformist preacher, in Lethbridge's words, "almost singlehandedly enshrined the group jolly abroad in British culture".
Within a decade, Thomas Cook's tours had expanded internationally, although changing modes of travel booking led to Thomas Cook in September 2019 filing for compulsory liquidation, leaving 600,000 customers stranded abroad.
Lethbridge cuts off well before that date and, in more than 300 pages, documents changes in tourism, such as the biking and camping tours of the early 20th century.
This morphed into the booming caravan travel of the 1950s, with sales increasing of chemical toilets, Pakamac raincoats and Camping Gaz cookers.
By the 1970s , "all-inclusive holidays in the sun, devoid of any expectations of culture, made acceptable the notion of pure self-indulgence and enjoyment".
