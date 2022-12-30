The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Tourists: How the British went abroad to find themselves by Lucy Lethbridge

By Colin Steele
December 31 2022 - 12:00am
Ada Harrison observed that Majorca had "become one of those places which, the English say, are being spoilt by the English". Picture Shutterstock
  • Tourists: How the British went abroad to find themselves, by Lucy Lethbridge. Bloomsbury. $32.99.

As tourists shrug off COVID fears and travel the world again, British author Lucy Lethbridge, mining a plethora of archival sources, traces the origins of British tourism from the end of the Napoleonic War in 1815 to the 1960s boom in overseas package holidays.

