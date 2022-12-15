Loud public complaints about potholes following recent rain have focused on inconvenience and cost to people driving. Where is the same level of outrage about the state of our paths and crossings, let alone whether or not they exist? Paths have been damaged for years. How long does a path have to be cracked, lifted, or marked with a white arrow (or two!) before it is repaired? How do we walk, roll or cycle safely without smooth and continuous surfaces?