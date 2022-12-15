The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Could more road maintenance make streets more inclusive and better for everyone?

By Gill King
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pot holes cause less damage to vehicles driving at slow speeds. Picture by James Croucher

ACT prides itself on being caring and inclusive, yet much of our infrastructure for walking, rolling, and cycling does not reflect this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.