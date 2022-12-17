Lohan stars as hashtag-blessed social media influencer and heiress Sierra Belmont, brought to one of her dad's (Jack Wagner from Melrose Place) many hotels to let some of her fame bolster its fortunes, but who gets blown off a snowy clifftop moments after her boyfriend Tad (George Young) proposes. At the bottom of that cliff is struggling single dad Jake (Chord Overstreet from Glee) who takes a now amnesiac heiress into his home where she learns the joys of cleaning and wearing man-made fibres.