The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Silly Season: our round-up of this year's Christmas movies

By Cris Kennedy
December 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas. Picture Netflix

Christmas is traditionally a time for giving and when it comes to the streaming services that have become a symbiotic part of our households over recent years, that giving is usually us giving monthly fees. But as we head into the silly season, the giving comes back to us threefold in the form of the Christmas movie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.