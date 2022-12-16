The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Helen gives back after surviving pancreatic cancer

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Kehoe with husband Steve and their dog Sabre. Picture supplied

Helen Kehoe turns 60 on Saturday. She and her husband Steve Trathen will celebrate with family and friends. It will be a truly joyous occasion. Because it was only fairly recently that Helen thought she would never reach that milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.