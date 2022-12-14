A cane toad spotted in Tathra this week is one of only four recorded sightings on the NSW South Coast since 2020.
An expert in the field says the toad's occurrence is isolated and likely linked to a traveller coming down from QLD.
Biosecurity coordinator for Local Land Services on the South Soast Liam Orrock said "the detection is a timely reminder that the public need to keep an eye out".
"Breeding season for cane toads is over summer, and the public may hear and see them as they move around looking for mates," Mr Orrock said.
The toad found in Tathra has been identified as male.
"There have been four reported cane toad detections since 2020 on the South Coast, ranging from Tomerong to Pambula - all have been single detections.
"Isolated sightings across other parts of NSW are not particularly uncommon. Cane toads are not usually found this far south, though are very good at hitch-hiking on trucks, boats, caravans, particularly those travelling from parts of northern NSW and QLD," he said.
The toad was spotted and identified by Tathra local Michael Healey on Monday, before he called the Department of Primary Industries to collect the cane toad.
Having lived in the area for 11 years, Michael was stumped when he came across the toad - making sure to err on the side of caution in case it was a native species.
This turned out to be the right thing to do, according to the advice of Mr Orrock.
"A suspected cane toad should be immediately reported to NSW DPI Biosecurity through its helpline on 1800 680 244," he said.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
