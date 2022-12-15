The Canberra Times
ACT police call for public assistance locating 74-year-old man Leopold Hungsberg

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
December 15 2022 - 11:00am
Leopold 'Leo' Hungsberg. Picture supplied

ACT police are seeking help from the public to locate 74-year-old Leopold Hungsberg, who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

