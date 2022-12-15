ACT police are seeking help from the public to locate 74-year-old Leopold Hungsberg, who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.
Leopold, who also goes by Leo, has not been seen or heard from since 4pm on Wednesday, and his last known location was the cattle grate on Kambah Pool road.
He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 174cm (5'7") tall, with balding white hair, blue eyes, and of slim build.
He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, blue runners and a blue jumper.
Police and family are seriously concerned for his welfare, and have appealed for public assistance in locating him.
Leopold is known to have medical conditions and may appear disorientated.
English is Leo's second language, meaning communication may be limited, however he is fluent in German.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Leopold is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference number 7297245.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
