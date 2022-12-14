Supporting the Brumbies is not just about wrapping yourself in a puffer jacket and surviving a chilly evening at Canberra Stadium.
A new summer range has been released for Brumbies supporters.
And it includes everything from boardshorts to bucket hats to sun shirt to a very special Hawaiian shirt.
The summer range is available at https://shop.brumbies.com.au/
You could probably wear a few of the pieces to the Brumbies' first Super Rugby game for 2023.
It should be a balmy affair, against the Waratahs on Friday, February 24 at the Sydney Football Stadium.
The Brumbies' first home-game next year will probably be chillier, slated for Saturday, March 11 at the Canberra Stadium from 7.35pm.
And don't forget mum.
Did you know there's even a Brumbies range of jewellery including earrings and bracelets?
