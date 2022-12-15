Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap coming to Canberra

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday for Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, which is coming to the Canberra Theatre Centre next year as part of its 70th anniversary tour.
From the mind of Agatha Christie, the record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish which the audience is traditionally asked not to reveal after leaving the theatre.
It will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre from May 11 to 21.
Australian theatre icon Robin Nevin is directing the play.
The longest-running West End show, The Mousetrap has by far the longest run of any play anywhere in the world, with more than 28,500 performances and counting.
Tickets are from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. The link is here.
Or by calling 6275 2727.
