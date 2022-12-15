Bec McConnell was thrown the moment someone asked if she was disappointed with her season.
Sure, there was a steady decline in results which she pins on illness, mistakes and exhaustion. But when you take a moment to think of what she achieved, you see just how much she got right.
McConnell claimed the top gong in the women's mountain bike category at the Australian cyclist of the year awards on Wednesday night.
The 31-year-old had been a regular fixture at World Cups since 2010 but entered the year still chasing a maiden win.
What is it they say about always being the bridesmaid?
That would all change in Petropolis, McConnell surging past Dutch rider Anne Terpstra en route to a her first World Cup triumph.
Wind the clock forward a few months and the Australian has multiple World Cup wins to her name, with the three-time Olympian managing podium finishes across both XCO and XCC disciplines this season.
"I think winning World Cups takes a toll on you, and you have to learn how to win. I can go into the off-season with a lot of things to work on," McConnell said after closing out her season in September.
Jay Hindley's historic Giro d'italia win has earned him the Australian cyclist of the year award for the first time, with the Grand Tour star claiming the Sir Hubert Opperman trophy.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
