Canberra's galleries and institutions are seriously underfunded

Under the previous government some of our greatest assets and institutions were hit hard through budget cuts, laughably called an "efficiency dividend".
Amazingly car parks and clay pigeon shooting ranges didn't suffer the same treatment. The ABC was impacted as was the National Gallery which is now contemplating closing two days per week. They had $500 million to throw at the War Memorial, already one of the best memorials/museums in the world but starved the ABC and galleries of revenue. The Coalition decided decades ago that there are no votes in the arts.
There has also been the ever popular Canberra bashing with some papers lately suggesting the National Gallery should be moved to Sydney or Melbourne as they have much bigger populations and the gallery would have more visitors. Using that fascinating logic why don't we move it to Tokyo, a city with over 37 million people? Imagine the vast increase in visitor numbers.
Many of these comments have clearly been made by people who haven't been to Canberra for decades and wouldn't know a gallery from a gorilla. Canberra becomes more vibrant, interesting and culturally rich and diverse by the year. It should be a focal point for highlighting our culture and the arts.
It's interesting that we have billions to spend on armaments but starve our wonderful galleries of funding. They punch well above their weight but have had to let numerous staff members go.
They all need a massive injection of funding.
Due to the failure of the LNP government to secure an east coast gas supply at a cost plus reasonable profit, such as an average export contract price, the present government intends to set a price based on 2021 east coast pricing.
Western Australia has set a 15 per cent reserve for domestic gas use at about half the cost of the east coast price in 2021; it is currently set at about $7 a gigajoule. The east coast pricing is to be based on apparently $12 a gigajoule and will reflect increases in unregulated east coast domestic prices, specifically before 2021.
This seems too high and results in the government, simply stating it is controlling future gas prices. It may be cheaper to divert some export contract low priced gas to new Australian terminals.
Richard Johnston offers the view that the purpose of raising London Circuit is "to open up more land around City Hill".
I had thought this might be why the cloverleaf exit to Parkes Way East is to be permanently closed, but as I recently reported, Transport Minister Steel told me it was to provide a friendlier Commonwealth Avenue for pedestrians and cyclists.
That reasoning sits rather oddly with the installation of a major intersection with a cycle time of around five minutes. I have recently written to him to suggest that the cloverleaf exit should remain open during the raising of London Circuit, and that it could ultimately exit from London Circuit, thereby removing it from Commonwealth Avenue in accordance with the minister's intentions. I have yet to receive a reply.
I have however accepted his assurance that the land vacated by the road closure would be used for plantings. And if you can't trust a minister who can you trust?
The freedom enjoyed by Australians is the envy of millions. But to what extent is this warranted? Not only do we lack a bill of rights, but to a disturbing extent, we appear to be mimicking the practice of authoritarian regimes.
Recent reports suggest anti-protest laws have gone too far. Non-violent protesters have received sentences more severe than offenders convicted of serious crimes against the person.
Distortion of the term "national security" permits the arrest, trial, and even imprisonment in secret of persons alleged to have misused classified information. The New York Times has referred to Australia as "the world's most secretive democracy."
War crimes allegedly committed over a decade ago by Australian forces in Afghanistan have yet to result in judicial proceedings.
Laws of defamation inhibit public discussion of misconduct on the part of public officials and captains of industry.
Many states that present themselves as "freedom loving" have a bill of rights. That said, a bill of rights may not be a panacea protecting citizens from excesses of the state, and not all of the above circumstances are amenable to mitigation through a bill of rights. But enshrining fundamental principles of liberty will provide a standing reminder of what we should we aim for.
So Canberra Health Services has offered a gynaecological oncology surgeon two half days a month working in the public system.
The time required per patient would depend on the cancer but my personal experience of ovarian cancer with surgeries being five to six hours would indicate two operations a month.
Recent reports lead me to ask how many women in Canberra were referred for gynaecological oncology surgery last year?
How many of them opted for surgery in the private system outside of Canberra? Could they have had their surgery here if they were in the private system?
What level of demand do we need to justify a gynaecological oncology surgery service here bearing in mind women in the large area surrounding Canberra might like this option?
Our hopes that there would be funding for a gynaecological oncology surgery service in Canberra were raised earlier this year and it is clear there was a suitable applicant. Nobody has provided a credible explanation of why this isn't going ahead.
Is there by any chance a hospital funding dispute between the ACT and NSW and gynaecological oncology surgery has been caught in the crossfire? I could afford to travel and to have my surgery in a private hospital. I shudder to think what happens to women who aren't so fortunate.
As I recall, the ANU medical school was established with one of its aims being to address the doctor shortage in the ACT. As it takes around 15 years to train a specialist, we are now seeing, as planned, a flow of specialist doctors who wish to practice in the ACT.
The government's failure to secure the services of a specialist gynaecological oncology surgeon, however, suggests this excellent program is failing at the last hurdle.
Here we have a doctor with a rare skill set who is keen to return to the ACT and who is being offered insufficient surgery days to meet patient needs or support the viability of his practice. Surely this can be fixed.
In the interest of saving squillions on the tram I suggest the following. In 1958 I visited Manila. It had the most effective and efficient public transport system I have ever encountered, all based on ex-military jeeps.
Large numbers were left behind by the US Army after World War II. In the Philippines they were converted to become the nation's huge fleet of largely owner-operated "jeepneys". They carried up to seven or so passengers along fixed routes. Passengers paid for the distance travelled.
It is in the ACT government's short-to-long-term financial interest to minimise the competition faced by the tram. But while it may be some help to tourists, the elderly, and those stuck without their own private transport, for most people a tram stop is not within easy walking distance of either their departure point or their destination.
I suggest it is not too late to open up our public transport to include a fleet of small private buses operating on the jeepney principle.
Your recent editorial "The intractable problem of light rail", canberratimes.com.au, December 12) gives the impression of ongoing conflict between the ACT government and the National Capital Authority on the issue of light rail. In reality, the big ticket issues were resolved several years ago.
Bringing mass transit through the national triangle is a complex exercise. The NCA is required to ensure that any project in this area demonstrates the highest standards of urban and landscape design. Describing this approvals process as an "intractable" problem for light rail is, to put it mildly, misleading.
Another myth is that crossing the lake is some sort of sticking point. Since 2019, the agreed position between the territory and federal governments has been for a third bridge along Commonwealth Avenue, consistent with the intention of the existing bridge design. This is a solved issue.
Finally, while we agree with the editorial's call for more information from the ACT government, any suggestion of "sustainable alternatives" is far more reliant on "vibes" than plans for bringing light rail to Woden, and don't withstand scrutiny.
Comparing Canberra with "the Vancouvers of the world" is oxymoronic. The ACT is landlocked. Vancouver fronts the Pacific. Also, "community engagement" and "consultation" appear to possess definitions unique to the National Capital Authority lexicon ("Divisive seaplanes to make Canberra akin to Vancouver", canberratimes.com.au, December 10.
The exchange of a Russian "merchant of death" Viktor Bout confirms it takes two to know one. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin had been a director of the board of the defence contractor Raytheon. Austin also previously worked alongside Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at Pine Island Capital Partners, an equity firm investing in defence companies.
Harry and Meghan wanted to be left alone. So they made a documentary.
Terry Gibson (Letters, December 12) claims neoliberalism has been a failure. I beg to differ. Neoliberalism has been an astonishing success, just ask any billionaire.
Crispin Hull ("Notice how Anthony Albanese makes fewer announcements. Hopefully it means he is listening more", canberratimes.com.au, December 13) notes the waiting time for a hip replacement in the public system is more than a year. This is an understatement. It takes about a year for the patient sees an orthopaedic surgeon. Then they have to wait another year or two for the surgery.
The Scott Morrison censure affair illustrates that one man's tar and feathers are another man's water off a duck's back.
I am thinking that the only useful thing I did yesterday was that my solar panels produced 78.3 KW of electricity.
The Vegemite manufacturer has weirdly replaced the name Vegemite on their jars with names such as "Bolognese","Barty Parmy",and "Nachos". What's going on?
Following royal commission hearings into casino operations substantial fines and sanctions have been imposed. ASIC is taking legal action against some Star Entertainment officials which could result in fines and disqualification from board membership. Given the alleged criminality and large sums of money involved it is strange no criminal charges have been laid.
Never in the history of royal reporting has so much rubbish been written by so few blathering know-alls than has been produced about Harry and Meghan. It is almost as though those round-vowel pseudo-toff Brit reporters are disappointed the documentary didn't chuck Molotov cocktails.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.