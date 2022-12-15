Canberra's Grand Art Market is on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Just in time for Christmas, the creatives of Canberra have gathered to create a spectacle of art and culture on Moore Street in the city.
The Canberra Grand Art Market - a pop-up of unique artworks and handcrafted gifts - will be held on the ground floor of 15 Moore Street from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
For the three days, "artists from the top of Bonner to the bottom of Banks have gathered to present a truly Canberra celebration".
There will also be music and "good vibes", which is what we all need.
