Most of us are used to thinking of the believers in bizarre conspiracies as harmless. They believe some weird things which are literally incredible to the rest of us. They may demonstrate on our streets but we pass by, vaguely amused, perhaps, or mildly irritated.
But the terrible events in Queensland should make us think again.
It has emerged that Gareth Train, one of the three participants in the murderous ambush of police, was involved in an online conspiracy group, where he posted about mistrust of police as well as a crazy belief that the Port Arthur massacre was perpetrated by some sort of establishment as a means to take away guns from people.
According to news reports, another participant, Stacey Train, had stopped work as a school principal because of Queensland's insistence that teachers should be vaccinated against COVID.
What drove the two Train brothers and the woman who had left one for the other to commit such a murderous assault (from which anybody would know that the ultimate outcome would be their owns deaths) can barely be fathomed.
There is clearly a complexity of driving forces there. But what does emerge is a picture of a group of people who were living in some sort of different reality.
More than a year ago, the academic Josh Roose of Deakin University wrote: "Far right nationalists, anti-vaxxers, libertarians and conspiracy theorists have come together over COVID, and capitalised on the anger and uncertainty simmering in some sections of the community."
The opposition leader Peter Dutton, himself a former Queensland policeman, made some good points about poisonous conspiracy theories: "We've seen in recent years the spread of disinformation on the internet and the way in which that infects people's minds and changes their whole persona, their whole perspective and causes them to commit extreme acts."
For too long, some have asserted that the internet should not be policed. The owners of social media sites like to think that it's all about free speech, and free speech must be sacrosanct.
But free speech is already limited in many ways. We do not have the freedom to state defamatory falsehoods about others.
In what is sometimes called the mainstream media, editors edit. They decide what should be passed on to readers, viewers and listeners. If something is patently false, it gets edited out, as it should be.
But social media companies are very resistant to the idea that they should be held responsible for what they publish. The difficulty of course, is the vast complexity of the task, the myriad of dark net and other sites that deliberately make it difficult to trace and hold them accountable. The scale of this challenge for our security services cannot be overstated - but we must try.
If a television company, in contrast, broadcasts live a speech which libels someone, the broadcaster is responsible for that content. It is not a defence against a case of defamation to say that the broadcaster was only broadcasting someone else's views.
The government ought to review the law as it affects social media companies. If they knew that the crazy views expressed on their sites had consequences for their bottom line, they might reform their easy-going attitude to propagating vile falsity.
The murders are also a wake-up call (if one were needed) that the dangers of terrorism are in our midst and look like normal people. Believers in conspiracy theories may often be harmless eccentrics. But just occasionally they are more than that. The Queensland murders open our eyes to a near and present danger.
