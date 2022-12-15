If you've somehow managed to avoid the mischievous little toy sent to children's homes to report back to Santa (and all the trouble they cause!), well, we might just be envious.
Whether you're loving every creative minute of keeping your elf shenanigans going, or grasping for fresh ideas, here are some extras to get you through until the big man finally arrives and the elves sneak on back to the North Pole - until next year!
If your elf's 'manager' has been working hard night after night for two weeks straight, please, let our clever readers and their hilarious ideas relieve some of your stress.
These mischievous elves have come out of their hiding places and have been playing in homes around the country all month. And we've got years worth of ideas!
SHARE YOUR PICS: Show us what your elf got up to! Send your best elf photos to: victoria.lee@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Before they report back to Santa about whether the little ones in the household will be on the 'naughty' or 'nice' list, they've got some cheeky feats to achieve.
Take a click through the gallery above to see some of the inspiration shared by readers across Australia.
While the cheeky little elves have a job to do, it seems they also like getting up to mischief along the way...
