Colin Buchanan's Big Christmas Concert is on Friday in Canberra

Dashing through the bush in a rusty Holden ute
Kicking up the dust, esky in the boot
Kelpie by my side, singing Christmas songs.....
Colin Buchanan, the genius behind Aussie Jingle Bells and so much more, is performing on Friday evening in Canberra.
With nine Golden Guitars, an ARIA and long stint as a Play School presenter, Buchanan has found success across musical genres, from country to kids to Christian.
At the concert, there will be "dancing, excitement, fun and mayhem as we all sing along with Colin's classic kids Christian songs - plus a few surprises".
Colin Buchanan's Big Christmas Concert starts at 5.30pm on Friday in the Manning Clark Hall @ ANU Kambri Cultural Centre in Acton.
Tickets are from www.moshtix.com.au/ The link is here.
