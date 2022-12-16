Yvette Berry is building a case to remove the Civic pool from its central city location ("Stadium bid keen to grow momentum", December 9, p94). Only in Canberra would a Sport Minister close down a well used exercise facility without offering a suitable replacement.
She is up to the old trick of letting a facility run down then claiming it is too costly to maintain.
Many far older swimming pools, if well looked after, remain in use today. The Melbourne City baths, also on prime inner city real estate, opened in 1860 and still provides a swimming haven in the centre of the city.
Civic is a government promoted population growth centre and needs a decent, centrally located, aquatic centre for people's exercise and recreation. The essential elements are already there and the Civic Pool should be suitably upgraded to modern standards at what would be far less cost than building another pool elsewhere.
Let's face it, the Civic Pool site is not the site for an inner city stadium. Fix up the pool as a community facility and look elsewhere for a less problematic site for the elite needs of a stadium.
Bill Arnold (Letters, December 8), I would reverse your final paragraph and say "The key to peace is for Israel to end its violent rejection of Palestinians and to negotiate in good faith".
While one should not encourage people to throw rocks, it fades into insignificance compared with what the Israeli government and illegal settlers have done and continue to do to Palestinians. This includes the annihilation of large areas of Gaza, shooting at fishing people trying to earn a living, raiding Palestinian homes in the middle of the night and taking away children on pretence of serious crime, burning olive groves, bulldozing Palestinian homes, setting up numerous check points and stealing Palestinian water.
I don't often agree with the ACT Liberals, but Light Rail Stage 2B doesn't make much sense right now. The only reason Labor want to build this stage next is because every election the Liberals tell us southsider's how we are missing out.
It makes far more sense to build Stage 3 now from the airport to Belconnen. It already has high density and workplaces such as Defence, the hospital and the University of Canberra along the potential route. Given they seem to also want to attract more low cost flights to Canberra the users of these flights are far more likely to catch the light rail to accommodation also.
Any light rail to Woden and Tuggeranong needs to be more focussed on less stops to improve the speed, or to have rapid services, by having a third overtaking track at stops so express trams can overtake other "all stops" trams.
The debate about voluntary assisted dying has started with people suggesting the medical profession will determine quality of life and make judgements about who should live.
The arguments of those opposed to VAD will include red herrings designed to confuse. Wherever VAD legislation has been introduced there have been protections on protections. The process is long and involved for good reason.
When the debate is held in the Legislative Assembly members will be bombarded with submissions from religious groups and individuals all over the world. This has happened in every jurisdiction where the debate has taken place. I hope they have the courage to stand up to the intense pressure which will be placed on them and consider the views of all, not just the vocal 20 per cent.
The struggle for territory rights has been a long one. Numerous people and organisations, including The Canberra Times deserve enormous kudos for their role in promoting intelligent, measured, balanced debate.
I hope ACT politicians are given a conscience vote and consider the views of everyone.
The Albanese government has acted to curb rising energy prices.
Unsurprisingly the Dutton opposition is shouting doom and gloom.
Only time will tell as to whether Albanese's plan will work to ease price pressures on ordinary Australians.
One thing is for certain, however, the last government, of which Dutton was a major player, did absolutely nothing to avert the energy crisis.
They tried to hide the problem.
Dutton should do the respectful thing and shut up until he has something constructive to offer.
Music, the universal language, is fittingly promoted at Government House where visitors are encouraged to participate in singalongs.
COVID permitting, these occasional happenings would blossom into regular, fully-fledged polyphonic choral performances celebrating the magnificence of the human voice in all its glory.
"The Hurley Chorals at Government House" has a nice ring to it.
I risk joining inflation at the Christmas grinch table, but to me it's a good thing that prices are up and we're buying less this Christmas.
Over the festive period we Australians generate 30 per cent more waste. 2.5 million tonnes worth of uneaten food ends up in landfill. This unsustainable overindulgence is contributing to climate change and the global hunger crisis. Fortunately gluttony is not a requirement for joy and celebration.
This Christmas, instead of creating unnecessary waste, let's focus on having fun and making joyous memories with our loved ones.
National Opera has just presented its second season in Canberra; Handel's Alcina to a very high standard. That was also the case with its first offering, in 2021, of Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito.
These seasons were funded by private bequest, and supported by many volunteers. The company is now at a crucial turning point: it needs public funding to continue. NO applied for a grant of $100,000 in the ACT Government's Emerging Arts Organisation Investment category and were unsuccessful. They were told that there would be no funding for four years.
Will National Opera be able to continue? The two seasons presented so far came at no cost to the public purse at all. How can opera exist in Canberra under these conditions?
However the ACT government has committed to spending $28 million on design work for a new theatre. It will also spend another $28 million over 10 years, as part of a new agreement with the Greater Western Sydney Giants AFL team.
These sums make a request for $100,000 seem relatively inconsequential.
The overemphasis on Harry and Meghan and their melodramatic Netflix documentary is disappointing.
If we really want to "follow the royals" perhaps we could do so positively?
Last week, the 2022 winners of the Earthshot Prize, a British royal initiative, were awarded. The "Revive our Oceans" winner was the Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef who combine cultural knowledge with modern conservation tools to defend our majestic reef.
Congratulations to these wonderful women. Surely an inspiring prize, that celebrates solutions to the world's most pressing environmental issues, is worthy of more promotion than another hyped-up royal drama?
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the war in Ukraine can become a fully fledged war between NATO and Russia.
The west should immediately cease providing Ukraine with weapons, training its troops, and feeding it military intelligence to attack Russian forces.
This is all World War III madness. We must sacrifice the Ukrainians in the interests of saving the world.
A hearty thank you to the 100 signatories of a letter to the Prime Minister calling for the projected Stage 3 tax cuts to be cancelled.
The cuts and the ALP's support of them, when in opposition, was always politically motivated. It no longer needs to cosset the Coalition's base. Of course if the government is courageous enough to do the better thing and cut the cuts the Coalition will scream "bloody murder" and say the government can't be trusted.
I suspect that many in the electorate would forgive this particular broken promise. I urge the government to do some polling and find out.
