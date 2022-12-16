The Canberra Times
Andrew Barr's Labor government is building a case for closing the Civic pool

By Letters to the Editor
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
Canberra's Civic pool is a well used and much loved public amenity that should remain. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Yvette Berry is building a case to remove the Civic pool from its central city location ("Stadium bid keen to grow momentum", December 9, p94). Only in Canberra would a Sport Minister close down a well used exercise facility without offering a suitable replacement.

