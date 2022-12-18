The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 19, 1983

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 19 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1983.

The 1980s were a pioneering decade for IVF treatments or "test-tube" babies. During the decade there was the first donor egg pregnancy, the first frozen embryo pregnancy and the first lot of multiple pregnancies.

