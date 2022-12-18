Times Past: December 19, 1983

The 1980s were a pioneering decade for IVF treatments or "test-tube" babies. During the decade there was the first donor egg pregnancy, the first frozen embryo pregnancy and the first lot of multiple pregnancies.
So on this day in The Canberra Times in 1983 out of Melbourne there was exciting news of the first "test-tube" quadruplet pregnancy, with the expectant mother settling into the Royal Women's Hospital to prepare for the birth. Doctors at the hospital emphasised she was there for comfort and not for any treatment of a problem.
Gynaecologist Dr Andre Speirs said the pregnancy was close to reaching 32 weeks. It was common for a multiple pregnancy to not reach the 40-week mark.
The quads could be born naturally but it was prudent to deliver the babies by C-section section to avoid any possible complications.
The gender of the babies was unknown and had been kept that way for a "nice surprise" for when they were born. It was said the mother was coping very well and was spending her days resting.
The birth of the quads would top off a record year of multiple births for the in-vitro teams in Melbourne and Adelaide. The stats read: twenty sets of twins, five sets of triplets and more than 100 single births that had been born using the "test-tube" technique.
