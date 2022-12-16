This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There's a dark heaving sky outside being ripped apart by lightning and thunder. Inside, a heavily tattooed bearded man is approaching me with a needle in his hand and a gleam in his eye.
He smiles and says: "This shouldn't take too long". Thank God for small mercies. I try to swallow but my mouth is dry. I can hear my heart pounding, its thumping almost drowning out the fury of the storm.
The needle begins buzzing. I wonder - yet again - how much this is going to hurt. Is it too late to flee? I could mumble a quick apology, race for the door and plunge gratefully into the tempest outside, hiding my embarrassment in the gloom.
But we've reached the point of no return. This hefty man - Adrian - has a hand on my left wrist. He used to be a bouncer and once brought a dead man back to life by pounding his chest so hard he broke all his ribs. He gives me an encouraging smile and lowers the needle. It pierces the skin. Then it digs a little deeper. There's a trickle of blood. I look away as another drum roll of thunder pounds the roof.
Yes, I'm a little late in joining the global craze for tattoos. The idea of getting a decent one - a piece of art that meant something to me - had always been attractive. But you know how it was if you grew up in the 1950s and '60s. There was something tainted, even grubby, about having a tatt.
Body ink back then was the sole province of rebels and reprobates who walked on the wild side. Bikies used their chests to display naked women astride Harleys. World-weary sailors who drank in bars with sawdust floors showed off their mothers on one arm and an anchor on the other. And prison parolees seemed to own the copyright on home-made teardrop tattoos, presumably to display their sensitive side.
But by the 1980s - about the same time as it became semi-respectable to wear Ugg boots in public - tattoos had become the new body jewellery. Now, at least a quarter of Australians are tattooed (more women than men, too) in what is a $150 million-plus mainstream industry.
So this week I finally take the plunge. I assume that, at 59, I will be one of my local parlour's older first-time customers. Turns out I'm a pup. A few weeks earlier a 93-year-old woman walked in with her 60-something daughter and 30-year-old granddaughter to get matching tattoos. Another regular is an 82-year-old man who has his wife's name inscribed on several parts of his body.
I want the solar system on the underside of my left arm. I've been fascinated by space and its infinite vastness ever since I watched those ghostly live images of Neil Armstrong's tentative first steps on the moon. Besides, I like the idea of reducing something more than nine billion kilometres in diameter to an 18 centimetre-long patch of skin.
Adrian, the son of a bush-based truckie, has been a tattoo artist for almost 20 years. I'm pleased to discover that he is a traditionalist like me when he insists my tatt should include Pluto as the ninth planet. We were taught that in school. Bugger those so-called experts who demoted it to minor planet status 16 years ago.
Five minutes into the procedure and I begin to relax. The pain - more like a scratchy irritation - is nowhere near what I imagined. There are moments when I wince. But I also begin to understand what a tattooed friend recently told me: the pain can become strangely pleasurable. Addictive, even.
This current craze for being a human canvas is not the first, of course. Tattooing goes back thousands of years. The last great fad took place during the Victorian era when everyone from convicts to the Royal family had their bodies inked.
King Edward VII had a Jerusalem Cross emblazoned on his arm while both his sons, including the future King George V, had colourful dragons etched into their arms. Several American presidents submitted to the needle and even Winston Churchill and his mother sported tatts.
It only takes an hour for me to join the rapidly growing ranks of Australia's inked. When I step outside the storm has passed and my mood is buoyant.
My wife asks if I was scared. I shrug. Not even a little nervous?
"Nothing to it," I tell her. "Barely felt a thing. I think I'll get another one."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
