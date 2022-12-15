Legendary race caller Johnny Tapp's been lured out of retirement to call one last race - the best Black Opal Stakes ever.
Tapp will team up with top Canberra trainer Barbara Joseph and world-renowned racing analyst Gary Crispe to determine a 12-horse field and winner for the 50th anniversary of the $250,000 Black Opal.
He'll then produce a phantom call of the greatest Black Opal of all time.
The Frank Cleary-trained Clan O'Sullivan will be one of two horses in the mix for the Queanbeyan trainer, along with his other winner Catbird, after saluting in the 1992 edition of the race - as well as winning the $2 million Magic Millions Two-year-old Classic and finishing second in the Golden Slipper.
Canberra Racing announced the Gold Coast Turf Club as the naming rights partner for the new $50,000 Clan O'Sullivan - a race designed to be a lead-up to the Magic Millions.
It's part of Thoroughbred Park's push to create a massive edition of their biggest race of the year.
The trio of racing royalty will sift through the 49 previous runnings of the Black Opal to decide the final field of two-year-olds.
Tapp called the very first Black Opal, won by Rich Reward in 1973.
He retired from race calling in 1998, but will get back behind the microphone one last time.
"We've got a panel of experts doing an analysis on the greatest Black Opal field of all time," Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce said.
"We've got John Tapp, who called the first Black Opal ever - when Rich Reward won - coming back to be that panel with Racing and Sport's Gary Crispe, an eminent statistician and Canberra man, and Barb Joseph to add her history and knowledge of the race.
"They'll pick 12 horses and then John Tapp will do a phantom call of the best ever Black Opal. Tappy's coming out of retirement to help us out, which is wonderful."
Canberra Racing also announced Aquis Farm as the naming rights partner for the inaugural $400,000 Canberra Speed Series, formed by the Clan O'Sullivan, Black Opal and the Black Opal preview.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
