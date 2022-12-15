The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Charlie Hamilton wins Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberras Charlie Hamilton won the Kosci27 race on Thursday. Picture Supplied

Charlie Hamilton was ready to finish early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.