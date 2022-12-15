Charlie Hamilton was ready to finish early.
Most would be too if they were midway through a 27-kilometre race in the Snowy Mountains in snow and unseasonably cold conditions.
But he forged ahead on a course that had to be reworked by Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko organisers to counter the conditions that made mid-December seem like anything but summer.
Hamilton crossed the finish line in 1:54.48, more than three minutes clear of fellow Canberran Andrew Gatenby who recorded 1:58.02 for the capital's one-two punch.
Things got better for the capital's hopefuls when Canberra's Helena Michael claimed the top step of the podium in the women's race in the inaugural 50-kilometre event.
"I had originally planned to have a crack up the first hill and then once that got taken out I kind of had to reassess and just tried to rip early and I kind of ran the whole thing by myself, which is a little shame, it would've been nice to have someone come with but it was just about trying to go hard at the start and seeing what happened from there.
"A month ago I was talking to one of my friends about cooling strategies, 'how are we going to keep cool throughout this whole thing', and then a week ago we were talking about heating strategies, 'how are we going to layer up'. No one really expected this but it kind of made for a fun event."
Nevada-based Sydney runner Paige Penrose took out the women's 27-kilometre race, finishing in 2:16.18.
But the longer event belonged to Canberra's Michael, a recent convert to trail running.
"I'm very tired but feeling really good, I definitely did not expect snow but it's an alpine area so it can change pretty quickly," Michael said.
"I'm loving being in trail running, I come from Canberra where we have lots of beautiful trails, I just get to appreciate all the nature and I love that aspect.
"I didn't come out to win to be honest, I just came out to have fun, I'm really thrilled but I'm just here to support everyone in our running group, to get out and support them as well."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
